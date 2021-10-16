CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leam Richardson insists Ian Evatt’s claims did not inspire huge win over Bolton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRRRu_0cTOokl000

Leam Richardson hailed Wigan’s “fantastic” hammering of derby rivals Bolton but insisted the Latics received no extra motivation from Wanderers boss Ian Evatt’s claim his side was the best in League One.

James McClean’s double and goals from Will Keane and Callum Lang secured a thumping 4-0 victory but the match was marred by crowd trouble.

“They were inspired by themselves and the management team,” said Wigan boss Richardson.

“It is a manager’s prerogative to believe in his team and to try and get the best out of them.

“It was up to us to come and impose ourselves at the right time. And we had a bit of quality at the end.”

Richardson described Wigan’s 4-0 victory, with three goals coming after half-time, as “fantastic”.

“It was down to our application and how hard the team worked. We came to win a football match and to get three points,” he added.

“But we are on the start of our journey within the season. We will see where we are come May.”

The second half was disrupted by disturbances in the near 21,000 crowd. Missiles were thrown on a regular basis from home fans while some Wigan supporters tore down advertising signs. Spectators of both clubs were ejected.

“The officials and the police managed fans ever so well,” Richardson said. “Apart from that I can’t really comment because I wouldn’t know what I am commenting on.

“I was watching the game as much as I could because there were so many moving parts.”

Wanderers’ chief Evatt faces a dugout ban after collecting his fourth booking of the season from overworked referee Charles Breakspear.

“It is a humbling defeat,” he agreed. “It is a rude awakening of where we are at right now and where they are.

“We were under par all over the pitch and it spread like a disease. We have to be at full tilt all the time.

“There are no excuses and we have let a lot of people down. We were woefully under par.

“We have had a tough week with injuries and we were light.

“You can’t afford to be light against the best teams in the league. Wigan are ones of the best teams, powerful and strong.

“I was disappointed with everyone’s performance. I understand in derby games you are going to have nerves. But that is not a stop sign.

“If you lack belief you are going to be found out. We were fearful, we were negative and didn’t take risks.”

Evatt pulled no punches on the fans’ behaviour.

“The minority always spoils it for everyone else. We can’t and shouldn’t have to see that on a football pitch,” he added.

“We understand they are annoyed and frustrated when that happens but all you are going to do is harm the football club.

“There are probably going to be sanctions off the back of that. Hopefully, they can identify who has done it. We apologise for our own performance but we can’t accept that.”

