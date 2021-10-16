Champions Stakes surprise has bookmakers celebrating

Bookmakers were celebrating a victorious Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot thanks to at least two decent priced winners and a few shocks.

Sealiway’s 12-1 surprise in the Qipco Champion Stakes in which the first two in the market, Mishriff and Adayar, failed to make the first three was a tremendous result.

It had been preceded by the demise of 8-11 favourite Snowfall, who was only third behind 16-1 shot Eshaada in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Trueshan’s victory as evens favourite in the opening Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup gave punters false hope for the day.

Trueshan and Hollie Doyle had got punters off to a great start at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Wins for the well-supported Baaeed (2-1) in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Aldaary (7-2) in the Balmoral Handicap were tempered by defeats in those races for favourites Palace Pier and Sunray Major respectively.

“From a bookmakers’ point of view, we can’t complain at all,” said Coral’s David Stevens.

“The day started with a great result for punters with Trueshan winning at even money. That was the high point for many punters. With Snowfall getting beaten and Baaeed beating Palace Pier in that cracker, and then to get to a Champion Stakes when neither Mishriff nor Adayar were in the first three really summed it up.

“And then the icing on the cake – although Aldaary was very well-backed on the Balmoral Handicap – Frankie Dettori’s mount Sunray Major was even better backed.

“If every Champions Day was like this one, we’d be quite happy.”

Eshaada was a good result for the bookmakers (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Michael Shinners, Sky Bet Racing’s PR manager, felt it was a great day all round with turnover strong.

“The first winner Trueshan was popular and well-backed into even money, but from there on the results were definitely favourable, in particular Sealiway. That and Eshaada were the highlights for us,” he said.

“Aldaary was the best-backed horse of the day, but it didn’t take away the gloss of the day.

“Great British Racing have done a really good job promoting the day and because the racing was so good turnover was also really positive.

“There was plenty written and talked about before and the quality was so good and the fields were competitive. The turnover reflected what a successful day it was.”

