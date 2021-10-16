CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic: Win over Barnsley was ‘a bit of a relief’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsl8c_0cTOoWLi00

manager Veljko Paunovic admitted the 1-0 win over Barnsley was “a bit of a relief” as they were made to battle for the points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Although Barnsley dominated the first half, they squandered a series of good chances, most notably through Cauley Woodrow.

Callum Brittain also struck a post for the visitors early in the second period, before John Swift secured Reading’s win with a superb solo effort in the 77th minute – his eighth goal of the season.

It was also Reading’s fifth victory in six matches, and Paunovic said: “It finally worked for us. It was a fantastic pass from Scott Dann and an amazing execution from John.

“It was a well-deserved win and the team worked really hard and was really mature.

“We started well, played some really good football and created with some very quick actions in our build-ups. We took the ball into the final third and created good opportunities.

“Maybe we got stuck with our finishing, I think we have to improve that. But we kept a clean sheet in the first half with a good performance.

“Then, at half-time, we adjusted a couple of things where we had struggled a bit, especially when we had lost the ball. Our formation had to have a much better structure.

“We knew that at 0-0 at half-time, Barnsley were going to have more confidence and courage in the second half.

“Barnsley had a few opportunities then. That’s why it was a hard win today and a bit of a relief.

“At the end we tried set-pieces, we tried combinations, we tried counter-attacks and we tried over the top. And that’s how finally it worked for us.

”It was a very good job done, another clean sheet, another positive thing, and our confidence and mentality is being reinforced again.

“That’s my read of the game, even though Barnsley made it tough for us. In terms of physicality, that was one of our toughest games.”

Barnsley are now winless in 10 matches and have lost their past four in the Sky Bet Championship.

“I saw a Barnsley team that tried its best in a difficult situation to get the best result,” head coach Markus Schopp said.

“When you are in a situation like we are right now, it’s not that easy.

“I don’t know how many times we tried to get in Reading’s box to finish well, to get a goal. But it just didn’t happen. It’s a film that we have already seen so many times this season.

“After 60 or 70 minutes, we had the situation when we were struggling in a certain position in the midfield and we had to make a substitution.

“At this moment, we lost for a couple of minutes our organisation and this was enough today for a team like Reading to beat us.

“We tried to get back into it, even in the last few minutes. But scoring for us is a really tough thing to do right now. We tried to go for it to the very last minute but we just couldn’t do it.

“Teams like Reading – and other teams – have that quality to take an advantage from this moment that we are having.

“We have already paid a lot in these moments this season. And today, again, we lost a game that we probably shouldn’t have lost.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

John Swift scores the only goal as in-form Reading edge past Barnsley

In-form secured their fifth Sky Bet Championship win in six matches when they defeated struggling Barnsley 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Barnsley dominated the first half but Cauley Woodrow wasted a series of chances and centre-back Scott Dann almost gave Reading a half-time lead. Callum Brittain then hit...
SOCCER
newschain

Oldham boss Keith Curle hails long-overdue home win

Delighted Oldham boss Keith Curle saluted a long-overdue home win after his side recorded a 3-0 League Two victory over Stevenage. An early double from Davis Keillor-Dunn got the hosts off to a flying start on a day when they lifted themselves out of the relegation zone. It was Oldham’s...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cauley Woodrow
Person
Markus Schopp
Person
Scott Dann
Person
Callum Brittain
SB Nation

Veljko Paunovic Accepts Reading ‘Crumbled’ In Blackpool Defeat

Reading let a two-goal lead slip after Blackpool put on a superb second-half performance to win 3-2 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Blackpool had a good start but Reading took the lead through Scott Dann in the 11th minute. Tom Dele-Bashiru made it two just 10 minutes later to give us a comfortable lead at half-time. Blackpool came out fighting and got a goal back through Owen Dale. Jerry Yates then picked up a brace with the equaliser on the 73rd minute and a penalty in the 85th after Andy Yiadom brought down Sonny Carey in the area.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Veljko Paunovic Highlights 'Unnecessary Mistakes' In Blackburn Loss

The Royals headed up to Blackburn with the hope to get back to winning ways but came back to Berkshire pointless after a 2-0 defeat. That’s two defeats in two after a really good run of form. After a goalless first half, Sam Gallagher gave Blackburn the lead and just three minutes later, they doubled their lead through Tyrhys Dolan. Reading now sit 13th, two points behind the play-off zone.
SOCCER
The Independent

David Moyes not getting carried away with European form after West Ham beat Genk

David Moyes called for West Ham to keep calm and carry on as their European conquest gathered pace.The Hammers continued their cruise through the continent with a thumping 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen made it three wins out of three for the Hammers in their maiden Europa League group campaign and kept them firmly on course for the knockout stages.West Ham are already six points clear at the top of Group H and could even secure qualification as group winners in their next match, in Genk in a fortnight, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading vs Barnsley: Match Preview 2021/22

Reading return to action this weekend after a long international break to face a struggling Barnsley side, with another three Championship points up for grabs. The Tykes are currently struggling in the relegation zone, failing to replicate their form from last season thus far and looking like one of the favourites to go down as things stand. Many Barnsley fans would put their current failings down to Markus Schopp after such a poor start to the campaign - and he could face the axe with a defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football
chatsports.com

Bafana Bafana boss Broos slams conditions despite Ethiopia win

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Bahir Dar Stadium’s turf was not in a good state and that sapped out his side’s confidence despite securing a 3-1 victory over Ethiopia on Saturday. Teboho Mokoena’s free-kick was fumbled by 20-year-old Ethiopia Fasil Gebremichael to hand South Africa the opener on the...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading 1-0 Barnsley: Player Ratings

A third clean sheet in four games for Southwood, who is now firmly first choice goalkeeper. He had a fairly comfortable afternoon, but still pulled off several strong saves when he needed to. Andy Yiadom: 6. Back in his natural right-back position, Yiadom relished getting forward and was the main...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Zemura on target for Bournemouth as Dele-Bashiru and Rahman feature in Reading win

Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura scored his third goal in this campaign as Bournemouth defeated Bristol City 2-0 in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday. It was Jamal Lowe who put the away team ahead in the 21st minute before the 21-year-old defender, who has managed 1080 minutes and made 12 appearances so far in this campaign, grabbed the second goal at the stroke of half-time.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Reading 1-0 Barnsley: The Sign Of A Good Team

The mark of a good team, they say, is that it can win when it doesn’t play at its best. By that standard, on the basis of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Barnsley, Reading sure are a good team. Saying the Royals played badly though would be an unfair generalisation of...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Martinelli battling to win over Arsenal boss Arteta

The future of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal is coming into sharp focus ahead of the Premier League's resumption. The Mirror says Martinelli saw some action in the north London club's opening two Premier League games as he started the 2-0 defeat to Brentford on the left-wing and played down the middle for the loss to Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

View From The Dolan: Behind The Scenes For Barnsley

It’s tricky to sum up this game from a footballing point of view, so I’m not even going to bother to be honest. That’s largely because, although I was in full attendance (probably the longest I’ve ever spent at the Berkshire Coliseum) I wasn’t actually watching the game, not properly anyway.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage hails Adama for derby win: That's the standard

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says Adama Traore was outstanding for victory at Aston Villa. Adama was superb for the 3-2 win. Lage said, “That's the game he has and we want to improve him to play better between the lines. "Adama is working hard to improve his game. The way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel defends quiet Lukaku: I felt him a bit tired

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he's not worried about Romelu Lukaku's form after another quiet performance in victory over Brentford. Tuchel has remained relaxed about Belgium hitman Lukaku's recent barren run however, instead praising the 28-year-old's selfless approach. “I am not concerned as I felt him a bit tired, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Ex-Sunderland boss Peter Reid set to join League One rivals Ipswich Town in backroom role after watching on during Tractor Boys' win over Shrewsbury Town

Reid spent seven years in charge of the Black Cats overseeing the transition of the club from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light and has long since been considered to have been in charge of Sunderland’s finest spell in recent history. Reid secured back-to-back seventh placed Premier League finishes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy