The Saginaw County Health Department is offering free radon test kits to county residents. Radon, a colorless, odorless and radioactive gas, occurs naturally in rock and soil, traveling up through the ground. Outside, the gas dissipates into the atmosphere and does not pose a risk. However, the gas can also enter buildings through cracks and openings in the foundation floor or walls, accumulating within the structure. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in the U.S., responsible for about 21,000 deaths per year.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO