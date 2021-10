Victoria Pedretti has had a dizzying few years. In 2018, she played Nell in Netflix’s breakout horror hit The Haunting of Hill House. The following year, she booked a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, then joined the cast of You as the newest love interest — fittingly named Love — of Joe, Penn Badgley’s creepy-sexy stalker-murderer weirdo. She then returned for the next Haunting installment, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and appeared in the under-appreciated Shirley Jackson biopic Shirley. More recently, you could see her strutting through a mall alongside Kacey Musgraves in the country darling’s “Simple Times” video.

