Fourteen people have been killed in a double bombing of an army bus in the heart of Damascus, the first such attack on the Syrian capital in several years. It came as the United Nations reported that four children were among 10 killed in regime shelling of a rebel enclave in the north west of Syria. Footage taken at the scene in Damascus showed smoke rising from the charred vehicle which was being hosed down by soldiers. Local media quoted military officials saying that two bombs attached to the bus’s exterior exploded killing and injuring several people while a third...

