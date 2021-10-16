CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

ASEAN excludes Myanmar junta leader from summit in rare move

Miami Herald
 8 days ago

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asian countries have agreed to exclude the Myanmar’s junta leader from a big ticket summit later this month, a rare and decisive move to hold the regime accountable for worsening civil strife in the country and refusing to engage with its political opponents. Myanmar, controlled by...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state.”Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country.“The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” she said. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

Myanmar's military-aligned party urged Friday for the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil. The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed as the security forces crack down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. "We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party, told AFP. "Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.
POLITICS
hot96.com

Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain’s defence minister called on China on Thursday to find a peaceful way to settle its dispute with Taiwan, warning that Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defence zone were dangerous and could spark conflict. Western capitals and Taipei are on alert after the Chinese air force...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivian Balakrishnan
Person
Retno Marsudi
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
Person
Saifuddin Abdullah
AFP

Modi confirms COP26 attendance in boost to summit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the COP26 climate summit, his office confirmed Sunday, in a major boost for the conference that has already been snubbed by key world leaders. Modi will go to the climate talks in Glasgow after attending the Group of 20 summit in Rome next weekend where rising temperatures will also be a key issue, his office said in a statement.
INDIA
FOX40

China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its […]
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Junta#Asean Summit#Military Government#Southeast Asian
Reuters

China warns Slovaks, Czechs of retaliation for Taiwan minister visit

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Beijing warned Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Friday that nobody should harbour any illusions about the "necessary measures" China will take to defend its sovereignty, ahead of a visit to both countries next week by Taiwan's foreign minister. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as...
CHINA
The Independent

China slams Biden’s threat to defend Taiwan in event of war

China has reacted with anger after US president Joe Biden seemed to confirm Washington will come to the defence of Taiwan if attacked.Chinese foreign spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there was “no room” for compromise or concessions over Taiwan.He said: “When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions.“No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taiwan delegation irks China with eastern Europe tour

A Taiwanese government delegation is visiting three eastern EU members to the dismay of China, which is irritated by any signs of Taiwan acting as an independent country. The 66 government officials will hold talks in Slovakia on Friday before travelling to the Czech Republic and Lithuania to boost trade ties and investment. All three countries gave coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan, which has accused Beijing of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses. The European Union members have shown signs of wanting closer relations with the island, even if that angers China.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
Country
China
AFP

China hounds Taiwan with 'greyzone' war plane incursions

Chinese fighter jets crowding Taiwan's radar screens are Beijing's latest tool to ramp up pressure on the democratic island, sparking fears that one mistake could suddenly turn a festering cold conflict into an all-out war. While the ADIZ incursions remain far out to sea, many fear the rise in sorties increases the risk of a crash, collision or mistake that could spark a wider war.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
WORLD
AFP

US should have pushed ex-Afghan president Ghani harder: Khalilzad

The United States did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently resigned as US envoy to Afghanistan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS. The Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking for the first time since his resignation was announced on October 18, also expressed reservations about the decision by the Biden administration to lift conditions on the withdrawal deal he had negotiated with the Islamist insurgents during the administration of President Donald Trump. The agreement signed on February 29, 2020 between Washington and the Taliban -- which excluded Ghani's government in Kabul -- paved the way for the US to end its longest war. But it was "a conditions-based package" that included negotiations between the insurgents and Kabul, as well as a permanent, comprehensive cease-fire, Khalilzad said.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy