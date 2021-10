The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 16 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. UNC is 3-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Hurricanes are 2-3 overall and will be playing in their first road game of the season. The Tar Heels lost to FSU last Saturday, 35-25. The Hurricanes fell 30-28 to the Virginia Cavaliers last Thursday. Miami is trying to avoid losing four of its first six games for the first time since the 1997 season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO