Cam Newton made clear Sunday that he intends to play in the NFL again, and that was a key motivation behind his decision to get vaccinated. Newton talked about the decision in a Youtube video he posted Sunday afternoon. The free agent quarterback defended his stance on initially remaining unvaccinated, saying it was a “personal decision” and that everyone should do what is best for themselves. Newton then admitted that his status as a free agent put him in “uncharted waters,” and he wanted to put the question of his vaccination status to rest.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO