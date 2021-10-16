CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Syrian shelling of rebel-held areas close to Turkey kills 4

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 8 days ago

BEIRUT — Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held town near the border with Turkey on Saturday killed four people and wounded more than a dozen, Syrian opposition activists said. The shelling of the town of Sarmada comes amid increasing tensions in the last rebel stronghold in the Syrian northwest,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Damascus Accuses Israel of Killing Former Member of Syrian Parliament

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria accused Israeli forces on Saturday of shooting dead Medhat Al-Saleh, a former member of Syrian parliament who had spent 12 years in jail in Israel, state-run television Al-Ekhbariya quoted the cabinet as saying. Syrian state news agency SANA said Al-Saleh "was martyred as the Israeli enemy...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Syrian Opposition#Syrian War#Syrian Civil Defense#White Helmets#The Civil Defense#Russian#Turkish#Idlib#Israeli
NBC News

Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syrian capital, kill 14

DAMASCUS, Syria — Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding others, state TV reported. The attack was the deadliest in Damascus in years, and a rare event since government forces captured suburbs...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Turkey's Islamic defence consultancy takes on West

Turkish businessman Melih Tanriverdi seethes at the suggestion that his private defence consultancy has become Ankara's secret weapon in wars across North Africa and the Middle East. Its span of proposed operations -- coloured green on a company logo showing a world map -- stretches from North Africa to the Middle East and parts of central and southeast Asia.
MILITARY
Reuters

Turkey plans military action against Syrian Kurdish YPG if diplomacy fails

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey is preparing for possible further military action against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in northern Syria if talks on the issue with the United States and Russia fail, two Turkish officials said. President Tayyip Erdogan said this week Ankara was determined to eliminate threats originating...
WORLD
KEYT

Car bomb in market of opposition-held Syrian town kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor are reporting that at least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded in a market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed fighters. The rescuers known as the Syrian Civil Defense said the death toll from Monday’s bombing in Afrin is likely to rise. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at six, including suspected opposition fighters. Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018, expelling local Kurdish fighters and displacing many Kurds. The town has since been targeted by explosions, most of which go unclaimed.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Turkey: Russia, US failed to restrain Syrian Kurdish militia

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s foreign minister Wednesday accused Russia and the United States of failing to keep to their promise to restrain Syrian Kurdish militia from attacking Turkey. He said Ankara is forced to act to eliminate the threat as a result. Mevlut Cavusoglu’s comments come days after President Recep...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Syrian Soldier Killed, Three Injured in Israeli Air Attack near Palmyra

A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army was killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli air attack on the Palmyra area in the eastern countryside of Homs in central Syria, SANA reported Tuesday night. A Syrian military source told SANA that at around 11:34 PM Tuesday, “the Israeli...
MILITARY
Reuters

Deadly attacks hit Damascus and rebel-held northwest

DAMASCUS/AMMAN (Reuters) -A bomb targeting a military bus in Damascus killed at least 14 people on Wednesday, state media reported, while witnesses and rescue workers said Syrian military shelling in the rebel-held northwest killed 11 civilians. The violence appeared to mark one of the bloodiest days in months in Syria,...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Roadside bomb attack on Syrian troops kills at least 13 in Damascus

At least 13 people died in Damascus when two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying Syrian troops on Wednesday, state media reported. Why it matters: It's the deadliest attack in Syria's capital for years. Blasts have been rare since President Bashar al-Assad's forces recaptured areas previously held by opposition fighters in the country's decadelong conflict, per AP, which notes no one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
DAMASCUS, MD
The Independent

Fourteen killed in Syrian capital’s deadliest attack for four years

Fourteen people have been killed in a double bombing of an army bus in the heart of Damascus, the first such attack on the Syrian capital in several years. It came as the United Nations reported that four children were among 10 killed in regime shelling of a rebel enclave in the north west of Syria. Footage taken at the scene in Damascus showed smoke rising from the charred vehicle which was being hosed down by soldiers. Local media quoted military officials saying that two bombs attached to the bus’s exterior exploded killing and injuring several people while a third...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UN: Syria constitution drafting process 'big disappointment'

The first round of talks between the Syrian government and the opposition to draft constitutional reforms in Geneva ended in disappointment and no new date has been set for the next meeting, the United Nations envoy for Syria said Friday. The talks started Monday following a nine-month hiatus of the U.N.-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee where government, opposition and civil society are represented. This week, the delegations returned to Geneva after mediation by Geir Pedersen, the U.N. envoy for Syria. They had agreed on a mechanism to begin drafting the constitution for the war-torn country, part of...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the United States, who had appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader. The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala "cast a shadow" over Turkey. The escalating row with the Western countries -- most of which are also NATO allies -- caps a torrid week for Turkey in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its currency plunged over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation. "I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said, using a diplomatic term meaning the first step before expulsion.
WORLD
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy