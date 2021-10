After taking two weeks off for the international break, the Premier League is back in action this week. Current Records: Manchester United 4-1-2; Leicester City 2-3-2 Manchester United's and Leicester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 8. They are meeting up for their first match of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Man United has a defense that allows only 0.86 goals per game, so the Foxes' offense will have their work cut out for them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO