The 2021 recruiting class for Oakland Esports has taken a huge leap with the addition of three new freshman players to the collegiate gaming scene. Oakland Esports Head Coach Carl Leone has announced that Alyssa Christoff, Eric Cheang and Henry Huang have been brought onto the League of Legends roster as a part of the 2021 recruiting class. Alyssa joins the team as the very first female player in Oakland University Esports history to be added to the roster and Leone couldn’t be happier with all of these new additions.

OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO