Epic Games continued its Fortnite Season 8 votes this week by asking players to focus their Gold Bar donations towards one of two weapons: The Combat Assault Rifle or the Combat SMG. Both of these are totally new weapons even though they may sound familiar based on the names alone, but only one of them is going to get added to the game as a result of the latest vote. Those voting initiatives are live now and will be available until one of the two items is fully funded.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO