MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Maywood-area Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS says the quake which struck around 7:03 a.m. was centered 1.9 miles south southeast of Maywood and 2.1 miles northeast of East Los Angeles. It was initially recorded as a 3.9-magnitude quake, but has since been downgraded. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department. The quake has been felt in Boyle Heights, Long Beach, Compton, and Norwalk, among other areas. Maria Zamora was driving to her job at a convenience...

MAYWOOD, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO