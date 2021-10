Constituents of MP Sir David Amess have paid tribute to a “wonderful man” who “died doing the thing he loved most” – meeting the people he was elected to represent – at a vigil in his Essex seat.Father Jeffrey Woolnough, who led the gathering of around 100 people at Saint Peter’s Church on Friday evening, close to where Sir David was killed, described the MP as “Mr Southend” and said his death had been a “wicked and tragic act” which had left “many of us ... shaking our heads and wondering why”.“I am shocked, I am saddened and the...

