Food celeb Guy Fieri has not always been in the spotlight having exciting experiences. He got his start behind the oven as a chef and worked his way up until finally getting his big break on "Next Food Network Star." After getting from behind the oven and in front of the camera, Fieri would embrace an increasingly hectic travel schedule (via People), becoming a famous face that fans scream for as he goes from place to place and tries various (sometimes very unusual) foods. And what a trip it has been.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO