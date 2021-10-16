Johnson: Running for everyday Midlanders

Columbia County state senator says she wants to provide voters another option to find 'sensible solutions'Sen. Betsy Johnson, a moderate Democrat from Scappoose, announced Thursday, Oct. 14, that she was running for governor in 2022 as an independent. Johnson, a member of the Oregon Legislature since 2001, said in an email announcement that she wanted to be a centrist option between the extremes of a "left-wing liberal" and a "right-wing Trump apologist." "Oregonians are ready to move to the middle where sensible solutions are found," Johnson said. The governor's office will be open in 2022 as Gov. Kate Brown, a...

