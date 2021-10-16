CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather possible this afternoon and evening

By Meteorologist Shawnie Caslin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother unseasonably warm day will be followed by the threat of severe weather later today leading into tonight. Severe storms will arrive later today leading into tonight. Potential impacts include damaging winds, heavy downpours and possibly a brief tornado or two. Cool and crisp fall-like air swings in on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#New York City#Tornado#Extreme Weather
