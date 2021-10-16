CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs activate Demone Harris from practice squad ahead of Washington matchup

By Pete Sweeney
Arrowhead Pride
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs made a minor roster move on Saturday, activating defensive end Demone Harris to the game-day roster from the practice squad. They announced the move on their official Twitter account. The Chiefs travel to...

