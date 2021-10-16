Chiefs activate Demone Harris from practice squad ahead of Washington matchup

Just hours after releasing the preseason favorite receive, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed Daurice Fountain to the team’s practice squad. The move away from Fountain was a bummer but it made sense. The Chiefs had plenty of receivers on their roster and with injuries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Joe Thuney, Kansas City needed some insurance. As such, they shuffled some of their roster pieces, calling up running back Derrick Gore to serve as the third back behind Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon. They also elevated tackle Prince Tega Wanogho. Though it appears he will gut out his broken hand, should Joe Thuney have to come out of a game, the Chiefs likely wanted a little more beef up front.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO