Knetizens say that BTS's V was born to be a celebrity

By Pie78
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA post about BTS's V trended on Nate Pann, where Korean netizens discussed how V was born to be a celebrity. If V was an Instagram star, not a celebrity." 1. Even if he was an Instagram star,...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

SFGate

BTS and Casetify's New 'Butter' Collab Celebrates the Band's Chart-Topping Single

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “BTS’s” chart-topping single “Butter” came out in May but fans of the mega-popular...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Grammy Winner Kurt Elling says that he would love to collaborate with BTS's V

Kurt Elling , an American Jazz singer-songwriter with 14 Grammy nominations, 2 wins [Best Vocal Jazz Album (2009) & Secrets Are the Best Stories (2021)] has once again responded to a fan's request for collaboration with Kim Taehyung aka BTS's V. When a fan expressed her wish of seeing a...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

HYBE denies BTS V's dating rumors with daughter of 'Paradise Group' president

On October 14, a representative of HYBE Labels spoke up in response to recent dating rumors surrounding BTS member V. As reported earlier, BTS's V was publicly spotted by numerous netizens after attending the VVIP preview event for the 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021' opening. It was then revealed...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Fans list out the reasons why BTS's V is not dating

Recently, a dating rumor surrounding BTS member V surfaced. Soon after, there were various articles popping up about the rumor. As reported earlier, BTS's V was publicly spotted by numerous people after attending the VVIP preview event for the 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021' opening. It was then revealed that V was accompanied on this day by the 'Paradise Group' family, including the chairman of the board, Choi Yoon Jung, and the 'Paradise Group' president's wife and their daughter. This is the reason why some netizens went on to raise speculation that V was dating the 'Paradise Group' president's daughter.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

BTS Member V Disgusted Over Fake Dating Rumors: 'Pathetic'

BTS member V dismissed the recent dating rumors in the most epic way. For the first time since his debut, BTS member V found himself in the middle of dating rumors after the public reportedly spotted him with the daughter of Paradise Group's chairman. It immediately became a huge issue...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

All the times BTS's V has been the most courageous idol

Earlier Today, BTS' V was embroiled in rumors of dating the daughter of the President of Paradise group. However, after HYBE completely rejected the rumors and called them baseless, V, who has always been the most vocal member in BTS, took to Weverse to express his thoughts on the issue.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BTS's V goes viral among Chinese locals after his dating rumors became the #1 hot search topic on Weibo

As the news regarding BTS member V's dating rumors started to take over Weibo's hot search list and became the #1 trending hot search topic in the entertainment section of Weibo, the biggest platform in China, C-netizens started to engage with the trending topic. They began to ask, "who the handsome guy in the hot search is." Nonfans and locals flooded Weibo comment sections with many remarks praising V's outstanding visuals and also asked for more photos of V.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BLITZERS' Juhan names BTS's V as his role model for stage performances

Kim Taehyung, aka V, reaffirms his title as the 'Idol of Idols' as he continues to gain more fans among younger generation K-pop idols. Member Juhan, a vocalist of the rookie group BLITZERS, mentioned BTS V in an interview for their second EP, 'SEAT-BELT,' naming him as one of his role models for his facial expressions on stage.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Will 2022 Be BTS' and K-Pop's Year at the Grammys?

The groundbreaking success of BTS has erased any lingering sense that K-Pop is a passing phenomenon. This year alone, the seven-member troupe has landed three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, while groups including BLACKPINK, NCT 127 and TOMORROW x TOGETHER have notched top five albums on the Billboard 200. K-Pop is here to stay, and it’s time for the genre’s mega-successful, culture-shaping artists to be recognized with Grammy nominations.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Netizens are not having it with how breakdancing was handled on 'Street Woman Fighter' + YGX’s b-girl Yell posts on Instagram about her experience

After Episode 8 of Mnet’s dance competition show ‘Street Woman Fighter,’ netizens expressed disappointment in how the show handled the contestant Yell’s dance specialty, breaking (or “breakdancing” as popularized by media). [STREET WOMAN FIGHTER SPOILERS AHEAD]. After the elimination of the dance crew YGX from Street Woman Fighter, the crew’s...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Netizens debate about young kids (2009-line) already debuting

The K-pop industry has been known to launch idol members at a young age. Fans and netizens are able to watch these idols grow up and mature over time. However, there has been an online community discussion, as trainees from the show 'LOUD' prepare and begin their activities on social media. After the final episode that aired on September 11, the final contestants chosen to be part of the debut team were revealed.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

Lee Dong Hwi & Han Ji Eun in talks to star in upcoming movie 'Mora-dong'

Lee Dong Hwi and Han Ji Eun are reportedly starring in the upcoming movie 'Mora-dong'. On October 22, reports revealed the two actors would be starring as the leads of 'Mora-dong', and Han Ji Eun's label Secret Entertainment confirmed, "Han Ji Eun has been confirmed to star in 'Mora-dong'." Lee Dong Hwi's agency KeyEast also clarified he's currently reviewing the offer to star in the film.
WORLD

