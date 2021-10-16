Knetizens say that BTS's V was born to be a celebrity

Recently, a dating rumor surrounding BTS member V surfaced. Soon after, there were various articles popping up about the rumor. As reported earlier, BTS's V was publicly spotted by numerous people after attending the VVIP preview event for the 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021' opening. It was then revealed that V was accompanied on this day by the 'Paradise Group' family, including the chairman of the board, Choi Yoon Jung, and the 'Paradise Group' president's wife and their daughter. This is the reason why some netizens went on to raise speculation that V was dating the 'Paradise Group' president's daughter.

