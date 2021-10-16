CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skinniest Chihuahua Can't Stop Shaking After Being Found In A Ditch | The Dodo

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shakiest Chihuahua who was found in a ditch is now so chubby and happy 💓. Keep up with Bong on TikTok: https://thedo.do/jessiefine. Special thanks...

Comments / 20

❤️ Skylar
8d ago

He's a handsome little guy!! With a big giant heart and soul ❤️🐾 Now he's a little fighter.. Thank you 🐾🐾❤️❤️

Reply(1)
25
Linda Horkey
7d ago

I want a chihuahua all my life .. they are so expensive up here in north east Ohio.. AND THESE ASSES THROW A BEAUTIFUL FUR BABY AWAY LIKE THAT !!! Makes me sick to my stomach!! I’m so glad he is loved and care for ..

Reply
5
Leah E
8d ago

Poor little baby! I pray that angel gets the love he deserves! ❤️💋

Reply
10
