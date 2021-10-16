CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers place Christian McCaffrey on IR

By Barry Werner
 8 days ago
The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for at least three more games.

The NFC South team placed McCaffrey on IR on Saturday. McCaffrey has been out with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey had been durable until last season, never missing a game in college or the NFL.

With this decision by the Panthers, the running back from Stanford will have missed at least 18 of his next 24.

The Panthers started 3-0 and lost their last two games.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard should see extensive action in McCaffrey’s absence.

He’ll be eligible to return as soon as Week 9 against the Patriots.

McCaffrey suffered the initial injury on Sept. 23 in Houston. He practiced on a limited basis last week and Wednesday, but was held out Thursday and Friday, and was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

