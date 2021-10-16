Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves: Dean Smith says late defeat 'painful to take'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith denied Arsenal are in crisis as he plots to end their unbeaten run.Villa go to the Emirates on Friday aiming to recover from blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Wolves last weekend.The Gunners are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games and sit 12th, a point and a place above Villa having lost their opening three games.Smith said: “People were saying they were in crisis after the first three matches of the season and that was with a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp for the first game and games against the league...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO