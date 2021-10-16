CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves: Dean Smith says late defeat 'painful to take'

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa boss Dean Smith says conceding a late goal was "painful"...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

fourfourtwo.com

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith expects Emiliano Buendia to come good

Dean Smith has backed Emiliano Buendia to prove why Aston Villa made him their record buy. The £38million signing has not started any of Villa’s last four Premier League games ahead of Saturday’s visit of Wolves. Buendia, who joined from Norwich in the summer, scored on his last start against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith 'flabbergasted' by Bruce sack talk at Newcastle

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has jumped to the defence of Newcastle manager Steve Bruce. peaking about the Newcastle takeover, Smith says he has been "flabbergasted" with the media attention Magpies boss Bruce has received. "The media attention to his job role at the moment is over the top," said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Dean Smith: Aston Villa must move on quickly from derby collapse

Dean Smith vowed Villa won’t let the pain of derby defeat linger as they turn attention to Friday’s trip to Arsenal. Smith and his players spent yesterday at Bodymoor Heath reviewing the wreckage of Saturday’s chastening 3-2 loss to rivals Wolves. Villa were two up and cruising before conceding three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith plotting to end unbeaten Arsenal run as Aston Villa look to bounce back

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith denied Arsenal are in crisis as he plots to end their unbeaten run.Villa go to the Emirates on Friday aiming to recover from blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Wolves last weekend.The Gunners are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games and sit 12th, a point and a place above Villa having lost their opening three games.Smith said: “People were saying they were in crisis after the first three matches of the season and that was with a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp for the first game and games against the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Arsenal revel in Partey mood to down below-par Aston Villa and pile pressure on Dean Smith

Partey scores first Arsenal goal with glancing header. Smith Rowe seals victory on the end of excellent move. As they say on the terraces, they were always going to have a party when Thomas Partey scored a goal. It had taken 40 matches and 49 shots for Arsenal’s star midfielder to find the net but when the moment finally arrived, it marked the start of a Friday night to remember for Mikel Arteta and the fans of this club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta admits admiration for Aston Villa rival Smith

Mikel Arteta has hailed counterpart Dean Smith ahead of Arsenal's clash with Aston Villa on Friday. The Spaniard says Smith has done a 'really good job' with his Villa side. "I really like him first of all as a person," Arteta told reporters. "Everything I've heard from him is really,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta's men return to winning ways as Emile Smith Rowe nets following first-half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey before Jacob Ramsey's late consolation

Thomas Partey had been waiting to score his first Arsenal goal, his willingness to try his luck from distance becoming harder to understand with every passing week and wayward long-range effort. Meanwhile, Arsenal had also not enjoyed anywhere near enough occasions in the Premier League this season where they had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

England pals Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady soon to go head to head for Aston Villa and Wolves

They’re best buddies on international duty with England but Wolves skipper Conor Coady and Villa counterpart Tyrone Mings will be on opposing sides soon enough. The pair have formed a close friendship during their time with the Three Lions and their bromance saw them full of smiles in training ahead of tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley tonight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith unconcerned about Buendia form

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is unconcerned about Emi Buendia's current form. The £38million signing has not started any of Villa's last four Premier League games ahead of Saturday's visit of Wolves. Smith said: “We signed him because of the quality he gives us and we know what he can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers look to make it three wins on the spin as they travel to Aston Villa this Saturday. Having appointed Bruno Lage in the summer, Wolves got off to a slow start, struggling to score goals despite impressive performances. Raúl Jiménez's return to scoring and the loan signing of Hwang Hee-chan has helped to relieve that pressure in recent weeks however.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Wolves: 5-goal thriller and a furious comeback

Aston Villa vs Wolves: A five-goal thriller (all in the second half) at Villa Park saw the home side go from 2-0 up to 3-2 down in stoppage time as the visitors staged a furious comeback for their third straight Premier League victory on Saturday. The winning streak has pushed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa v Wolves: Key battles to keep an eye on

As Villa and Wolves face off tomorrow, we look at the key battles that could decide the result. Villa defender Targett has endured difficult previous meetings with explosive forward Traore and the pair are likely to meet again. Targett has nailed down the left-wing-back spot in recent weeks, while Traore...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage delighted after victory at Aston Villa

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was delighted with their amazing 3-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday. At 2-0 down, a third away win on the spin seemed a distant hope for Wolves, but after a number of tactical tweaks and an impressive team goal finished off by Romain Saiss, the old gold started to believe. Conor Coady and Ruben Neves flipped the game on its head in the dying moments, and while Lage remained calm amidst the drama, he was ecstatic inside, as the away end celebrated a sensational day at Villa Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
mix929.com

Soccer-Wolves grab last-gasp 3-2 win at Villa in derby thriller

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) -Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves’ deflected free-kick gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 3-2 comeback win in stoppage time at Aston Villa on Saturday with all five goals coming in the second half of a thrilling Midlands derby in the Premier League. Neves’ strike from outside the area hit Matt...
PREMIER LEAGUE

