Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves: Dean Smith says late defeat 'painful to take'

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was delighted with their amazing 3-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday. At 2-0 down, a third away win on the spin seemed a distant hope for Wolves, but after a number of tactical tweaks and an impressive team goal finished off by Romain Saiss, the old gold started to believe. Conor Coady and Ruben Neves flipped the game on its head in the dying moments, and while Lage remained calm amidst the drama, he was ecstatic inside, as the away end celebrated a sensational day at Villa Park.
