MATCHDAY: Newcastle plays its first game under new ownership

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 8 days ago

Newcastle plays its first game under new ownership when Tottenham travels to St. James' Park in the English Premier League. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. ENGLAND. Newcastle plays its first game under new ownership when Tottenham travels to St. James' Park in the Premier...

Daily Mail

One last goodbye? Under-fire Steve Bruce takes Newcastle training ahead of the new owners' first game despite being on the brink of the sack... with Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard being eyed as manager

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce took first team training as normal on Tuesday despite the sack looming over his head, with the club's new Saudi owners preparing for the first game of their tenure against Tottenham on Sunday. Sportsmail understands the Magpies boss will be relieved of his duties this week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steve Bruce WILL face the media on Friday despite Newcastle's new owners being ready to sack him before their first game in charge this weekend... with Saudis eyeing Lucien Favre and Steven Gerrard as possible replacements

Steve Bruce will face the media on Friday afternoon where he will be questioned over his Newcastle future ahead of the club's first game under the new Saudi owners. Sportsmail understands Bruce will be sacked before Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham, with Lucien Favre and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard among those linked with succeeding him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores first Premier League goal of season as Newcastle lose first game under new owners

Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham condemned Newcastle to a 3-2 defeat in their first game under new ownership. There was a festival atmosphere ahead of kick-off as the Newcastle fans welcomed their new owners into the directors' box. It began well on the field too as Callum Wilson nodded home inside two minutes to send the stands into raptures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United give ‘guidance on matchday attire’ after fans’ head coverings ‘gesture’ at St. James’ Park

Newcastle United have sent a message to supporters, asking them to dress as they normally would when attending football matches after a number of Magpies fans attended the weekend match wearing Arabic-inspired garments as a “welcoming” gesture to the new owners.Following the conclusion of the long-running takeover saga, which was completed during the international break, the club’s first match under new ownership came against Tottenham at St. James’ Park.While the Magpies ultimately suffered defeat - which hastened the sacking of Steve Bruce on Wednesday - there was unquestionably an air of optimism among supporters, several of whom opted to don...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle: VAR denies Christian Benteke late winner as Magpies hold on for points thanks to Callum Wilson's overhead STUNNER in first game under caretaker boss Graeme Jones

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan met the Queen this week. Proof, if it were needed, that the club’s new Saudi-led regime has friends in high places. But this point at the Palace owed everything to His Majesty Callum Wilson. The striker’s genius has long since masked his side’s deficiencies elsewhere on the park, and a change of boss has not shifted that dependency just yet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Newcastle and Man City fear rivals ganging up on them over ownership... with huge upcoming meeting set to cause Premier League chief headaches

Newcastle and Manchester City are unhappy at being targeted by the rest of the Premier League after the chief executive of another club this week called for curbs on investment from companies specifically from the Gulf. Sportsmail has learned that the explicit geopolitical reference to funding from the region came...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Winks hints at January Tottenham exit as he makes plea for more game time

Harry Winks has stressed his desire to play more regularly after seeing his chances limited at Tottenham Hotspur, but says the January transfer window is not in his thoughts.The midfielder has endured a frustrating 18 months at his boyhood club as former boss Jose Mourinho and now Nuno Espirito Santo have limited his game time.Winks, who was in Gareth Southgate’s England plans just over a year ago, played in Spurs’ Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, but has had just 61 minutes of Premier League action this season.The 25-year-old decided in the summer to stay and fight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Nuno Espirito Santo rejects suggestion Spurs have creativity problem

Nuno Espirito Santo does not think his side have a creativity problem, despite Tottenham not having a shot on goal in the second half of the 1-0 loss at West Ham Spurs slipped to a fourth London derby defeat of the season, having already lost to Crystal Palace Chelsea and Arsenal, as they were undone by Michail Antonio’s 78th-minute goal at the London Stadium.Antonio continued his enjoyment of playing against Tottenham as he scored his sixth goal against them – more than any other club.Spurs, who rested their entire starting XI in their midweek Europa Conference League defeat at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
