MATCHDAY: Newcastle plays its first game under new ownership

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO