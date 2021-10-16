CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Milestone’ Animated Movie in the Works at DC

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIOhe_0cTOhOUv00

DC’s Milestone imprint is getting an animated movie. A new film from writer Brandon Thomas is in the works, Milestone producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan revealed during Saturday’s DC FanDome online convention.

The film will focus on multiple characters from the label, which has been home to Static Shock, which had its own animated series from 2002-04, as well as heroes such as Icon and Hardware. The film comes from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Milestone Media is having a resurgence after launching in 1993, when it pushed to highlight creators and characters from underrepresented backgrounds. A revival was announced at last year’s DC FanDome, which included news that a Static Shock live-action movie was in the works.

On Saturday, more news from the world of Milestone was unveiled, including The Milestone Initiative. The initiative, created in partnership with Ally Bank, aims to give the next generation of comic book storytellers a chance to train at DC. It will include a week-long seminar in DC’s Burbank offices, followed by an eight-week virtual training through the Kubert School.

The Milestone team also announced a new Blood Syndicate series would launch next year, and unveiled the 1,300-page Milestone Compendium One , which will be available Feb. 1 and collect a number of Milestone comics, including issues No. 1-12 of Blood Syndicate , Hardware No. 1 -12, Icon No. 1-10, Static No. 1-8, Xombi No. 1-8, and Shadow Cabinet No. 0.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega on Teaming with Converse for the Create Next Film Fund, Working with Michael K. Williams

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. John Boyega and Converse are stepping up to support London’s new class of young Black filmmakers. He and the Nike-owned company are teaming together for the Create Next Film Fund, which will provide mentorship and resources to create a five-minute short. “They actually had a portfolio of young Black talent — some of whom they’ve always wanted to collaborate with — that they gave to me once I made the request that I wanted to collaborate in this way,” Boyega tells The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘House of the Dragon’ Has “Different Tone” From ‘Game of Thrones,’ Director Explains

House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is breaking his silence on his highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series. During a Hollywood Reporter interview about his upcoming postapocalyptic Apple movie Finch, the two-time Emmy winner took a couple of questions about his highly anticipated HBO fantasy drama, which is set roughly 200 years before the events in GoT. THR asked Sapochink how the upcoming drama’s look, feel and tone will differ from the original series, which ran from 2011 to 2019 and ranked as HBO’s most popular program in its history and the most Emmy-winning primetime drama of all time. “I think...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia CEO Says Theatrical Films Will “Matter for Decades to Come”

“What we have learned is that motion pictures continue to matter, we believe they are going to matter for decades to come, and we are proudly investing in them,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said on Thursday during AT&T’s third-quarter earnings conference call when asked about lessons from Warner Bros.’ hybrid release strategy this year. “We have been very much leading and [been] the first over the wall, so to speak,” in rolling out the 2021 slate via streaming service HBO Max and cinemas in a way that is designed to work for consumers and exhibitors, Kilar argued. For 2022, Warner Bros. had...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Gal Gadot Reflects On Reporting Justice League Director Joss Whedon To Warner Bros.

By now, many are likely familiar with the production of 2017’s Justice League and the subsequent fallout from the Joss Whedon-directed reshoots. A number of the film’s stars have since aimed allegations against the filmmaker. The first was Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who accused him of “gross” and “abusive” behavior in April 2020. Amid the claims, it was reported that Whedon threatened Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot while working on the set. The actress subsequently shared brief comments on the matter, and she recently provided a few more thoughts while reflecting on the situation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Hudlin
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
TechRadar

How to watch the DC animated Injustice movie

DC has finally adapted the universe of Injustice: Gods Among Us for an animated movie. First brought to Xbox 360, PC and PS3 in 2013, Injustice was a fighting game created by the Mortal Kombat developers at NetherRealm Studios. It was a DC Comics storyline built on a dark premise: what if The Joker killed Lois Lane, and Superman turned super-evil?
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

DC’s “Metal Men” Movie Is Active Again

After seemingly being stuck in development hell for a decade, a film adaptation of the DC Comics property “Metal Men” appears to be showing signs of life again. The original comic followed six robots created by Dr. William Magnus. Each of the six was crafted from a single chemical element with qualities that are reflected in their personalities, abilities, and names.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Dc Fandome#Animated Movie#Milestone Co#Icon And Hardware#Ally Bank#The Kubert School
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
IGN

Injustice Animated Movie Video Review

Injustice will be available for digital and Blu-ray purchase on Oct. 19. Spoiler-free review by Jesse Schedeen. Injustice fails to make good on its considerable promise. This animated movie attempts to cram far too much of the source material into one film, forcing it to sacrifice a huge amount of character development and key plot points along the way. The result is a movie that feels empty and emotionally hollow. Anyone interested in what happens when Superman goes rogue would be far better served playing the original game or reading the Injustice comics.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How DC’s Animated Injustice Movie Handles The Violence In The Very R-Rated Story, According To The Producer

Because the Injustice video games and their accompanying comic book tie-in series are more violent compared to most of the “main” DC Comics stories, it stood to reason the animated Injustice movie would similar levels of gore. Sure enough, Injustice is one of a handful of animated DC movies that have been slapped with an R rating, specifically for “bloody violence.” But the despite the different medium through which this story was being told, it actually wasn’t a problem for the Injustice team to navigate the graphic violence.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

Watch The First 4 Minutes of the DC Animated Series AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS

HBO Max has released the first four minutes of the upcoming three-part DC animated cartoon series Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The clip offers a look at Arthur’s first day as King, and things don’t really go the way he expects. When he addresses his kingdom, he’s met by awkward silence. The clip came with the following note:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Static Shock: HBO Max Movie Confirmed at DC FanDome

Static Shock's movie just got a big spotlight at DC FanDome. Last year's edition actually surprised a lot of fans by announcing a brand new project featuring the character. Reginald Hudlin will be a big force behind the Static movie. Randy McKinnon of Disney's Safety is confirmed to be writing the movie. No one was expecting this movie while FanDome was getting underway last year. But, the fans are really getting their wish, and there are more surprises to come this weekend. Still, for many, this development was absolutely unthinkable five years ago. HBO Max put the Static Shock cartoon series onto its service earlier this year and social media celebrated all day. The demand for the character is there and it looks like the fans are set to be fed. Check out some of the announcement right here:
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Milestone Media Announces a New Animated Feature Film

Milestone Media Announces a New Animated Feature Film. Earlier this year, screenwriter Reginald Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan spearheaded the long-awaited relaunch of Milestone Media. However, the bigger news was saved for DC FanDome. During the livestream event, Hudlin and Cowan revealed that a Milestone animated film is in the works.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

New clip from DC’s Injustice animated movie featuring Batman, Joker and Superman

With just four days to go until its release, a new clip has been released from the R-rated animated movie Injustice, which sees the Joker attempt to antagonise Batman while being interrogated before Superman makes an appearance; watch it here…. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy