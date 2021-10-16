$13K in scholarships available for students at local trade school

NORFOLK, Va. - In her spare time, a local teacher and published author helps students achieve their dream of paying for college.

Through her organization, the Tracey Lynn Foundation , Tracey Lynn has given out hundreds of dollars in scholarship money . Now she's taking it a step further inside the walls of the Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

Students attending the Aviation Institute of Maintenance are getting hands-on training inside the shop and out on the hangar.

"Once they finish here, they can work anywhere in the country," said Ashley Oden, the campus executive director at AIM.

With campuses nationwide and in Hampton Roads, AIM trains technicians in aviation, manufacturing, energy and more.

"Students come to us from every walk of life: right out of high school, military veterans who are transitioning, or maybe just making a career change later in life," Oden said.

No matter their background, schooling can be expensive, which is why the Tracey Lynn Foundation wants to ease the burden a bit by way of scholarship money.

"Five students will receive $2,500 each," she said.

Although Tracey Lynn has given out scholarships to deserving students in the past, she wanted to focus on trade schools this time around.

"We are grateful for the opportunity with AIM," she said. "The scholarship money is very important. There is a huge need in aviation."

There is such a need in aviation, Oden said, that "there's not a single shop in the country that would tell you that they're fully staffed. They need mechanics everywhere."

Oden said enrollment has been up during the pandemic, so the opportunity to help students was a no-brainer.

"We were really inspired and impressed by what she does for the community and helping folks who maybe have had some barriers to overcome and just want to maybe make a change or are looking for a more nontraditional option, and we wanted to get involved," Oden said.

Applicants must write a minimum 250-word essay on the following subject: WHY you are pursuing an Aviation Maintenance career and WHY you chose a trade school over a 4-year college/university.

To access the application, click here .