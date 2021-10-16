Woman gets 38 years for stabbing 2 to death in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman was sentenced to 38 years in prison for stabbing to death two neighbors in a rural South Carolina apartment complex, prosecutors said.

Paulette Sims, 31, was still stabbing and sticking her finger into the wounds of one of the victims when police arrived at the apartments in Allendale in March 2020, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a statement.

The attack started when a roommate of the victims saw Sims lying on the pavement and suggested she go back to her apartment, prosecutors said.

Sims came back from her apartment with a knife and charged at the man, investigators said.

Carolyn Cook, 44, and Bobby Heath Jr., 57, tried to protect their friend, prosecutors said.

Health was stabbed once in the heart, while Cook was stabbed several times, investigators said.

Sims was still attacking Cook when police arrived and the final blows were captured on dashboard and body cameras, prosecutors said.

A jury found Sims guilty of murder on Thursday.

“Ms. Sims attacked two neighbors without provocation and continued to assault one of her victims after she likely was already dead,” said prosecutor Julie Kate Keeney, who tried the case. “This attack was so brazen and so savage, it would be difficult to believe it took place had some of it not been captured on video.”