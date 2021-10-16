Tenants: Water issues continue at West Farms apartment building

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, six-unit building at 712 North 34th Street in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The new structure will rise from a vacant lot located just steps away from the intersection of North 34th Street and Mantua Avenue. The building’s ground footprint will span 1,096 square feet and the interior will hold 3,900 square feet of space, which translates to a relatively modest 650 square feet per apartment. The project will feature full sprinkling, a cellar, and a roof deck, which will offer dramatic skyline views given its unobstructed location. Permits list Lina Holdings as the owner, Francesco Zampetti as the design professional, and Eugene Naydovich of Fitler Development as the contractor. Construction costs are stated to total $100,000.
