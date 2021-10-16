CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

6 combatants, 2 workers killed in fresh violence in Kashmir

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laEOj_0cTOgwoo00
1 of 8

SRINAGAR, India- (AP) — Assailants fatally shot two non-local workers in two targeted attacks in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday night, police said, days after five people were killed in a similar fashion in the disputed region.

The killing comes hours after police said government forces killed four suspected militants in the last 24 hours and claimed three of them were involved in last week’s killings of three members of minority communities.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the Saturday attacks in the region’s main city and a village in southern Kashmir and called the killings “terror attacks.”

In a first incident in Srinagar, police said militants fired at a Hindu street vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar. He died on the spot, police said.

An hour later, a Muslim worker from northern Uttar Pradesh state was shot and critically wounded in southern Litter village of Pulwama district. Police said he later died at a hospital.

Last week, assailants fatally shot three Hindus, a Sikh woman and a local Muslim taxi driver in the region in a sudden rise in violence against civilians that both pro- and anti-India Kashmiri politicians widely condemned.

Also Saturday, two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in southern Pampore area, police said. Another two rebels were killed in two separate gunbattles with Indian troops in Srinagar and southern Pulwama district on Friday.

Police said three among the slain rebels were involved in the killings of prominent local Hindu chemist and two schoolteachers of Hindu and Sikh faiths.

Following the spate of killings last week, authorities have detained over 1,000 people in a sweeping crackdown across the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, the Indian army said the death toll in a gunfight with rebels that raged on Thursday in a forested area of southern Mendhar town climbed to four as troops Saturday recovered the bodies of two soldiers missing in action.

On Monday, five Indian soldiers were killed in the deadliest gunbattle with militants this year in contiguous forested area of Surankote town.

Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman, said troops continued with search operations in both the areas.

India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 2

Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two policemen and injuring several demonstrators, a police spokesman and witnesses said.The incident happened after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party. The rallygoers want to go to Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.Pakistan...
PROTESTS
BBC

Indian-administered Kashmir: Soldiers killed by suspected militants

The Indian army says five of its personnel have been shot dead by suspected militants in Indian-administered Kashmir. They were killed after fighting erupted during a search operation on Monday close to the Line of Control, which separates Indian- and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. It is said to be the deadliest attack...
INDIA
BBC

Jammu and Kashmir: Killing of civilians sparks militancy fear

Siddharth Bindroo, 40, was on his way to a restaurant in Kashmir's main city Srinagar when he received a call. "Papa is dead," said the caller - leaving Mr Bindroo, a noted endocrinologist in the region, shocked. Some men allegedly entered their family-run medicine store on 5 October and shot...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Kashmiris#Northern India#Srinagar#Ap#Indian#Muslim#Hindus#Sikh#Anti India Kashmiri
newschain

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

Government forces have detained at least 500 people in a sweeping crackdown in India -controlled Kashmir local officials said on Sunday, following a string of suspected militant attacks and targeted killings in the disputed region. Assailants fatally shot three Hindus and a Sikh in the region’s main city of Srinagar...
INDIA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wave of killings triggers memories of dark past in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — (AP) — The Kashmiri Hindu activist was listening to religious hymns on his cellphone when he was interrupted by a tragic WhatsApp message. It brought news of a fatal shooting of a prominent chemist from his community, just a few miles from the activist’s home in Srinagar, the largest city in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
AFP

Man shot dead in Kashmir as security tight for minister's visit

Indian paramilitaries shot dead a civilian in Kashmir on Sunday, residents said, as authorities tightened security across the disputed territory for a visit by a top Indian minister. Amit Shah, India's home minister and effective deputy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in Kashmir since Saturday, adding to security concerns.
INDIA
BBC

Violence surges in Pakistan's tribal belt as Taliban, IS-K go on attack

Seventeen-year-old Israr was fast asleep when his phone rang. It was 2am and the teenager was exhausted. He'd been working all day as a guard. On the other end of the line was his brother, who told Israr that men had barged into their family house, dragged their father outside, and shot him dead.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Explainer - What Is Behind the Recent Surge in Violence in Indian Kashmir?

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A surge in violence in Indian Kashmir in recent weeks, including a spate of militant attacks on civilians and a widespread crackdown by security forces, has left 33 people dead in the heavily militarised region since early October. Kashmir, which is claimed in full by both...
INDIA
Reuters

Three Pakistani police killed in clashes with banned Islamists

LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Three Pakistani police were killed in clashes on Friday with demonstrators from a banned Islamist group who rallied to demand the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. The officers were hit by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen killed seven people and wounded at least 20 Friday in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police and a medic said, an attack that heightens tensions after the recent shooting of a prominent community leader. The attackers shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp, a regional police chief said. Four people died instantly. Three others died at a hospital in one of the camps in the Balukhali refugee complex, part of a bigger network of squalid settlements housing 900,000 people. Police did not say how many were wounded but a medic with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who requested anonymity said about 20 people were badly hurt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy