CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves, Dodgers tweak rosters for NL Championship Series

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added right-hander Chris Martin and...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Dodgers players who won’t be back in 2022

These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Gore
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Chris Martin
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlanta Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Milwaukee Brewers
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers’ chief competition for Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer revealed

For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Walker Buehler shares message after Dodgers get eliminated

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it. Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s No Stopping Houston’s Hitters

The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy