Former college hockey player turned NASCAR driver racing ‘car for a cause’

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Racing and hockey are both fast and physical. They also both have passionate fan bases, and now in a way, they’re teaming up for a cause.

Ryan Ellis, a former hockey player, now driver, gets the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway.

“To go out there [Martinsville Speedway]—It’s kind of like the NHL or like the hockey of race tracks because it’s a lot of beating and banging. Really excited to go out there and be able to compete—hopefully, move a few guys out of the way and get a top 20 finish.”

Although the finish of the race is important, the focus of this one will be on the No. 99’s paint scheme for BJ Mcleod Motorsports.

“It’s got a white base to it because it is Martinsville under the lights, which I’ve never raced at Martinsville so I’m so excited for. It’s white, pink, and a little bit of purple.”

Pink represents breast cancer awareness. Purple represents the Laughlin Family Foundation, and that’s where the Washington Capitals Analyst, Craig Laughlin comes into play.

“He [Ellis] reached out to me, and I was talking about our foundation for rare gynecological cancers that we formed when my wife got it during our Stanley Cup run three years ago, and I said maybe we could do something for NASCAR, “said Craig Laughling. “And he said well I’ve got this thing coming up with Tom and Teresa Keen from CorvetteParts.net and they said they’re going to donate the car, and they would be happy to work together.”

The car will represent both initiatives, but it also represents families across the world who share in the battle. Ellis’s mother-in-law is currently in remission for breast cancer.

“To represent something this big obviously with breast cancer and then obviously with the rare cancer side, it’s really crazy and it means a lot—especially with the family history in it. It will be really cool and really emotional.”

The car will make its Xfinity debut on October 30 in Martinsville, and that too holds significance for both sports.

“October is breast cancer awareness month. November in the hockey world is hockey Fights Cancer month. So the 30 th of October seemed to be a perfect midway point to hit two birds with one stone,” says Laughlin. “And I think this is just another step in us trying to fight the fight along with some great partners. It doesn’t get better than these guys donating this car to us to have the opportunity to raise money for us and for breast cancer. It’s a win-win.”

