CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Former college hockey player turned NASCAR driver racing ‘car for a cause’

By Carla Gebhart
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hY2ae_0cTOgBm100

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Racing and hockey are both fast and physical. They also both have passionate fan bases, and now in a way, they’re teaming up for a cause.

Ryan Ellis, a former hockey player, now driver, gets the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway.

“To go out there [Martinsville Speedway]—It’s kind of like the NHL or like the hockey of race tracks because it’s a lot of beating and banging. Really excited to go out there and be able to compete—hopefully, move a few guys out of the way and get a top 20 finish.”

Although the finish of the race is important, the focus of this one will be on the No. 99’s paint scheme for BJ Mcleod Motorsports.

Stewart enters NHRA with fiancée Leah Pruett, Matt Hagan

“It’s got a white base to it because it is Martinsville under the lights, which I’ve never raced at Martinsville so I’m so excited for. It’s white, pink, and a little bit of purple.”

Pink represents breast cancer awareness. Purple represents the Laughlin Family Foundation, and that’s where the Washington Capitals Analyst, Craig Laughlin comes into play.

“He [Ellis] reached out to me, and I was talking about our foundation for rare gynecological cancers that we formed when my wife got it during our Stanley Cup run three years ago, and I said maybe we could do something for NASCAR, “said Craig Laughling. “And he said well I’ve got this thing coming up with Tom and Teresa Keen from CorvetteParts.net and they said they’re going to donate the car, and they would be happy to work together.”

The car will represent both initiatives, but it also represents families across the world who share in the battle. Ellis’s mother-in-law is currently in remission for breast cancer.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

“To represent something this big obviously with breast cancer and then obviously with the rare cancer side, it’s really crazy and it means a lot—especially with the family history in it. It will be really cool and really emotional.”

The car will make its Xfinity debut on October 30 in Martinsville, and that too holds significance for both sports.

“October is breast cancer awareness month. November in the hockey world is hockey Fights Cancer month. So the 30 th of October seemed to be a perfect midway point to hit two birds with one stone,” says Laughlin. “And I think this is just another step in us trying to fight the fight along with some great partners. It doesn’t get better than these guys donating this car to us to have the opportunity to raise money for us and for breast cancer. It’s a win-win.”

You can find more information or donate to have your name put on the car here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR driver arrested, suspended indefinitely

Carson Ware was arrested and suspended ahead of what would have been his seventh start of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this Saturday. NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested on Wednesday morning and has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR as a result of his actions. The 21-year-old Jamestown, North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sports

Kasey Kahne, former NASCAR driver, helps first responders at scene of fatal traffic crash in Pennsylvania

Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne was among those who helped assist first responders to a head-on traffic accident that killed two people in Port Royal, Pa. on Saturday night. According to a report by Penn Live, the accident involved a camper that had been heading home from Port Royal Speedway, where Kahne had been competing in a World of Outlaws race.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Pruett
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Craig Laughlin
Person
Matt Hagan
HuffingtonPost

NBC NASCAR Reporter Kelli Stavast's Response To Anti-Joe Biden Chant Is Hilarious

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast earned her own checkered flag for misinterpreting an anti-Joe Biden chant at a NASCAR race as congratulations for race winner Brandon Brown. (Watch the clips below.) Brown was commenting on his Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama Saturday while the crowd repeatedly yelled...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief suspended indefinitely after Talladega

Eddie Troconis has been suspended by NASCAR following an altercation. Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He served as the crew chief of the #02 Young’s Motorsports truck. The penalty was announced on Wednesday, an addition to the weekly penalty report. It came a day after the typical...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Tony Stewart's NHRA Move Leaves Don Schumacher Racing Reeling

Motorsports mogul Tony Stewart and Top Fuel-driving fiancée Leah Pruett announced on Thursday that they are launching their own NHRA team and taking three-time Funny Car champion teammate Matt Hagan with them. Pruett and Hagan's exit leaves Funny Car driver and past NHRA champ Ron Capps as the only remaining...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Race#College Hockey#Breast Cancer#Nhl#Nhra#Corvetteparts Net#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kyle Busch

Following Sunday’s race, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished fourth in the race. For the infraction, Busch’s crew chief, Ben Beshore, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The new ‘elephant in the room’ has become pretty obvious

With multiple seats open at Joe Gibbs Racing heading into the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, does Ty Gibbs even need an announcement?. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will see multiple drivers leave the series to start their careers in the Cup Series. 2020 Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric and Justin Haley are set to leave their Team Penske and Kaulig Racing Xfinity Series teams, respectively, and join the Cup Series with the same organizations.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Former Driver’s Heartbreaking Death

Tributes from across the sport have been pouring in following the tragic news about former driver John Wes Townley. The ex-NASCAR driver, 31, was reportedly killed in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday. He was reportedly one of two people shot. Townley was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where he died, while the other victim, a 30-year-old woman, remains in serious condition.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘Big Red’ Truck Is a Work of Art

It’s been quite a while since we have seen former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. whipping around a race track. While Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have left the world of competitive racing behind, he’s still a man who loves his motor vehicles. The former NASCAR Cup Series star also has a deep passion for anything with four wheels on it. He can often be found tinkering with his own vehicles as it is one of his favorite downtime activities. Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns and has owned a number of motor vehicles through the years with more likely coming.
MOTORSPORTS
Salisbury Post

NASCAR driver jailed on Rowan County assault charges

SALISBURY — A part-time NASCAR driver was jailed Wednesday in Rowan County on assault charges and indefinitely suspended from competing. Carson Reed Ware, a 21-year-old who’s originally from Jamestown, faces charges of assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property. He remained in jail Wednesday evening. Details...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: Has Kevin Harvick suddenly changed his ‘mental capacity’?

The Kevin Harvick we saw in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was nothing like the one we saw in the round of 16. Kevin Harvick infamously failed to qualify for the Championship 4 in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, despite leading the series with nine wins and leading the standings ahead of each of the first three rounds of the four-round, 10-race postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Drivers think NASCAR should have stepped in at Bristol

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott made contact in a NASCAR Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott went from battling for the race win to making a green flag pit stop. When Elliott returned to the track, he entered three laps down, right behind race leader Kevin Harvick. Quickly, Elliott passed Harvick, Elliott was now just two laps down.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy