CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fans React To Rumors Of Potential Little Mix Breakup

By Ryan Shepard
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRo8P_0cTOg8D500
Photo: Getty Images

Little Mix has certainly hit a rough patch within the last year. In May, Jesy Nelson sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan UK to explain that she had left the group because she had grown to feel "miserable" as a member.

“I constantly compared myself to the others. Of course, a lot of that was in my head, but a lot of it was past trauma,” Nelson explained.

“Even recently, I was still getting compared to them. It’s horrible when you already don’t like something about yourself to then have thousands of people point it out. Now I feel like me. When I look back [at my time] in the band, I genuinely wasn’t me. I can’t believe how miserable I was.”

Months later, Nelson returned to share her first single and video since leaving the group. However, her music has certainly not been received the way that she had hoped. "Boyz" with Nicki Minaj has been shredded by music fans and critics alike. Some accused the pop star of "Blackfishing" in her latest video while others have downright called her music "boring."

"With 'Boyz,' Nelson (you might know her — if nowhere else — from viral "balegdeh" meme fame) commits the cardinal solo career sin: being boring," NPR's Reanna Cruz writes.

Despite the challenges that Nelson has faced as a solo artist, her former group members may be looking to enter the music world as solo stars as well. According to The Sun , the remaining members of the successful pop group are looking to "go solo" in the near future.

"They've been pretty open with each other about it. Some of them have already done management deals," a source close to the group told the publication.

The group has not confirmed these rumors just yet. However, Leigh-Anne Pinnock did address rumors of a potential split in March.

"I do think our sense of sisterhood is better for when we do have s--- times together over the years or if we’ve got on each other’s nerves, because it’s never been an option to not be together and we’ve always known that we are sisters," she told Glamour .

Fans of the group are split and left searching for answers. Some feel confident that the group will stick together while others believe a breakup is imminent.

As rumors continue to swirl around them, Little Mix seems to be focused on the release of their upcoming compilation album, Between Us , next month. Adding on, the group is scheduled to tour across the U.K. in the spring.

Comments / 0

Related
completemusicupdate.com

Little Mix rumoured to be preparing to announce split

Little Mix are rumoured to be planning to announce their split next month, with the group’s three members following former bandmate Jesy Nelson in going solo. The Sun On Sunday yesterday claimed that the group will formally announce their plan to break up in mid-November, with previously announced live shows in April and May next year then acting as a farewell tour.
MUSIC
heatworld

Jesy banned from Little Mix forever

When your ex-bandmates write a song called Cut You Off, we imagine the message must be pretty clear. And for Jesy Nelson it seems she has very much been cut off from her former Little Mix pals. An insider close to the girl group tells heat, “When the girls initially...
MUSIC
IBTimes

Little Mix Unfollows Jesy Nelson Amid 'Boyz' Blackfishing Accusations; Fans React

The members of Little Mix have unfollowed their former bandmate Jesy Nelson amid the latter's Blackfishing controversy. Over the weekend, fans noticed that Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall no longer follow Nelson on Instagram after the latter released her debut solo single "Boyz" with Nicki Minaj, Page Six reported.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
nickiswift.com

The Nicki Minaj Little Mix Controversy Explained

So what exactly is going on between Nicki Minaj and the British girlband Little Mix, made up of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and formerly Jessie Nelson? Because it looks like major drama. The women actually all go back years, having worked together on the band's 2018 single, "Woman...
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

'Lamb' Director on Fan Pregnancy Theories and a Potential Sequel

Director Valdimar Jóhannsson deliberately kept the ending of “Lamb” vague, wanting audiences to open up discussions. 'Lamb' Star Noomi Rapace Jokes About Possible Sequel: 'Maybe the Next One Is My Head on a Sheep'. Matthias Schoenaerts Starrer 'Django,' from Canal Plus, Sky, Drops First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE) The film, a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Mix#Npr
wmagazine.com

Nicki Minaj is Dragging American into Little Mix Drama

The drama between current and former members of the UK girl group Little Mix has officially arrived stateside as Nicki Minaj has decided to ferociously throw her hat in the ring. The rapper, who previously collaborated with the group on their 2018 song, “Woman Like Me,” has been feuding with one of the members, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, in particular, after Pinnock allegedly accused ex-member, Jesy Nelson of blackfishing. Despite a respectable collection of number one hits in their native country, this is, for better or worse, probably the most attention Little Mix has ever received in America since they formed ten years ago on the UK’s X Factor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Hints at Kylie Prew Breakup Amid Fan Speculation

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her very emotional past couple of weeks. The 18-year-old entertainer has previously said that she had quite a week ahead of this past week’s episodes of Dancing With The Stars. “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lala Kent Incites Randall Emmett Breakup Rumors

Social media might exist in an "unreal" place, but the way one moves on these platforms can still bleed over into real life. Over the weekend, model and reality star Lala Kent removed her fiancé, The Irishman producer Randall Emmett, from Instagram, archiving and deleting all of their pictures, and liking a post alleging that he had cheated on her. Just recently, pictures of Emmett with two women went viral on Instagram and Twitter, and the ensuing drama seems to have culminated to this point (See the photos below).
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

94K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy