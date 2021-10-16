Fans React To Rumors Of Potential Little Mix Breakup

Photo: Getty Images

Little Mix has certainly hit a rough patch within the last year. In May, Jesy Nelson sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan UK to explain that she had left the group because she had grown to feel "miserable" as a member.

“I constantly compared myself to the others. Of course, a lot of that was in my head, but a lot of it was past trauma,” Nelson explained.

“Even recently, I was still getting compared to them. It’s horrible when you already don’t like something about yourself to then have thousands of people point it out. Now I feel like me. When I look back [at my time] in the band, I genuinely wasn’t me. I can’t believe how miserable I was.”

Months later, Nelson returned to share her first single and video since leaving the group. However, her music has certainly not been received the way that she had hoped. "Boyz" with Nicki Minaj has been shredded by music fans and critics alike. Some accused the pop star of "Blackfishing" in her latest video while others have downright called her music "boring."

"With 'Boyz,' Nelson (you might know her — if nowhere else — from viral "balegdeh" meme fame) commits the cardinal solo career sin: being boring," NPR's Reanna Cruz writes.

Despite the challenges that Nelson has faced as a solo artist, her former group members may be looking to enter the music world as solo stars as well. According to The Sun , the remaining members of the successful pop group are looking to "go solo" in the near future.

"They've been pretty open with each other about it. Some of them have already done management deals," a source close to the group told the publication.

The group has not confirmed these rumors just yet. However, Leigh-Anne Pinnock did address rumors of a potential split in March.

"I do think our sense of sisterhood is better for when we do have s--- times together over the years or if we’ve got on each other’s nerves, because it’s never been an option to not be together and we’ve always known that we are sisters," she told Glamour .

Fans of the group are split and left searching for answers. Some feel confident that the group will stick together while others believe a breakup is imminent.

As rumors continue to swirl around them, Little Mix seems to be focused on the release of their upcoming compilation album, Between Us , next month. Adding on, the group is scheduled to tour across the U.K. in the spring.