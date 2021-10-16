CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Newcastle plays its first game under new ownership

By The Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Newcastle plays its first game under new ownership when Tottenham travels to St. James’ Park in the Premier League. Newcastle was bought out last week by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, whose vast resources are likely to turn the northeast club...

santamariatimes.com

Daily Mail

One last goodbye? Under-fire Steve Bruce takes Newcastle training ahead of the new owners' first game despite being on the brink of the sack... with Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard being eyed as manager

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce took first team training as normal on Tuesday despite the sack looming over his head, with the club's new Saudi owners preparing for the first game of their tenure against Tottenham on Sunday. Sportsmail understands the Magpies boss will be relieved of his duties this week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona & Juventus in action after Tottenham defeat Newcastle in Premier League

WATCH: Wilson opens new era for Newcastle (UK only) And with that, our coverage of another busy day of football action comes to a close. There has been drama on-and-off the pitch at Newcastle as their new era began - fortunately with what looks to no longer be a tragic outcome - while elsewhere, Juventus and Barcelona have picked up big wins as they continue to look to rebuild their seasons from early woe.
NEWCASTLE, TX
SkySports

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores first Premier League goal of season as Newcastle lose first game under new owners

Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham condemned Newcastle to a 3-2 defeat in their first game under new ownership. There was a festival atmosphere ahead of kick-off as the Newcastle fans welcomed their new owners into the directors' box. It began well on the field too as Callum Wilson nodded home inside two minutes to send the stands into raptures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle defender Fernandez: Saint-Maximin different on training pitch compared to matchday

Newcastle United defender Fede Fernandez has sung the praises of Allan Saint-Maximin. Saint-Maximin has been a positive for Newcastle in a disappointing start to the season. Fernandez told AS: "He's a cute character! People love his ability and his imbalance, but in training he is a very calm boy. In addition, he is young and has a big of future ahead of him."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United give ‘guidance on matchday attire’ after fans’ head coverings ‘gesture’ at St. James’ Park

Newcastle United have sent a message to supporters, asking them to dress as they normally would when attending football matches after a number of Magpies fans attended the weekend match wearing Arabic-inspired garments as a “welcoming” gesture to the new owners.Following the conclusion of the long-running takeover saga, which was completed during the international break, the club’s first match under new ownership came against Tottenham at St. James’ Park.While the Magpies ultimately suffered defeat - which hastened the sacking of Steve Bruce on Wednesday - there was unquestionably an air of optimism among supporters, several of whom opted to don...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Newcastle and Man City fear rivals ganging up on them over ownership... with huge upcoming meeting set to cause Premier League chief headaches

Newcastle and Manchester City are unhappy at being targeted by the rest of the Premier League after the chief executive of another club this week called for curbs on investment from companies specifically from the Gulf. Sportsmail has learned that the explicit geopolitical reference to funding from the region came...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle: VAR denies Christian Benteke late winner as Magpies hold on for points thanks to Callum Wilson's overhead STUNNER in first game under caretaker boss Graeme Jones

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan met the Queen this week. Proof, if it were needed, that the club’s new Saudi-led regime has friends in high places. But this point at the Palace owed everything to His Majesty Callum Wilson. The striker’s genius has long since masked his side’s deficiencies elsewhere on the park, and a change of boss has not shifted that dependency just yet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Chelsea without strikers; Bayern without coach

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Premier League leader Chelsea will have to cope without its two first-choice strikers for the visit of last-place Norwich. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were injured in the Champions League in midweek, leaving Kai Havertz as the only remaining option up front likely for a few weeks. Manchester City is two points behind Chelsea in third place and faces a tough trip to Brighton, which is in fourth and has been one of the surprises of the season. Newcastle, now under Saudi ownership and without a permanent manager following the firing of Steve Bruce, heads to Crystal Palace in search of a first win of the season. Burnley is also without a victory going into an away match at Southampton. Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his second game as Watford manager, at Everton, and will be hoping for a much-improved performance compared to the 5-0 home loss to Liverpool last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann

MUNICH (AP) — Coach Julian Nagelsmann again sent instructions remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Borussia Dortmund made do without injured striker Erling Haaland to overcome Arminia Bielefeld 3-1. Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were among the scorers as Bayern stayed a point clear of Dortmund at the top of the table in what would have been a routine win if not for Nagelsmann's absence.
SOCCER
AFP

Revived Man Utd face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes

Manchester United, revived by their European escape act, face a stern test against bitter rivals Liverpool in a crucial clash in the Premier League title race this weekend.  United are already four points behind second-placed Liverpool after failing to win their last three league games and another slip against Jurgen Klopp's in-form side would be a major blow to their bid for a first English title since 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Graeme Jones is likely to take charge of Newcastle's first game under Saudi Arabian ownership with coach set to be caretaker manager as Steve Bruce's reign draws to a close

Graeme Jones is likely to be in charge as caretaker manager when Newcastle United take on Tottenham at St James’ Park next Sunday in the first game of the club’s new era under Saudi Arabian owners. Steve Bruce’s reign is drawing to a close but the appointment of a new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Bruce battles on! Under-fire Newcastle boss set for a reprieve as he prepares for his 1000th game as a manager this weekend - with club's new owners likely to leave him in charge for Spurs game despite their plans to sack him imminently

Steve Bruce still faces the sack as manager of Newcastle United - but looks set for a reprieve in what would be his 1,000th game in the dugout against Tottenham on Sunday. It had been indicated that the 60-year-old would be relieved of his duties this week given the club’s new owners feared his presence could have a negative impact during their first match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season’s group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Jones takes charge of Newcastle games during new manager search

London (AFP) – Newcastle interim boss Graeme Jones confirmed Friday he has been asked to take charge of the next two Premier League games during the search for Steve Bruce’s successor. Bruce’s tenure ended on Wednesday following the home defeat to Tottenham last weekend, less than two weeks after a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Arsenal beats Aston Villa 3-1 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal delivered its best performance of the season to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League on Friday. Arsenal was completely dominant for most of the game and built a 3-0 lead before Jacob Ramsey pulled a late goal back for Villa, which then pressured for the last 10 minutes without coming closer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Jones to be interim manager at Newcastle for 2 EPL games

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Interim Newcastle manager Graeme Jones said Friday he has been asked to be in charge for the next two Premier League games while the club's new ownership conducts its search for a successor to Steve Bruce. Bruce was fired on Wednesday, two weeks after the 300-million-pound...
PREMIER LEAGUE

