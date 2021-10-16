CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carolina Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve

abc11.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss at least another three games after he was placed on injured reserve Saturday. McCaffrey, who has already missed the past two games with...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to return Sunday but Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey won’t; run stopper Michael Pierce remains out

A duel had been expected on Sunday between two of the NFL’s top running backs, but only one will play. Vikings star Dalvin Cook will return to face Carolina after missing two of the past three games, including last Sunday’s 19-17 win over Detroit, with a sprained right ankle. But Panthers star Christian McCaffrey was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury and will miss his third straight game.
NFL
abc11.com

Rhule and Judge have history as Panthers face Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- - The game betweeen the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants on Sunday matches two struggling NFL teams. There's so much more to the story, starting with the coaches. Matt Rhule of the Panthers (3-3) and Joe Judge of the Giants (1-5) are going to be...
NFL
WNCT

Panthers’ Anderson struggling since contact extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When the Carolina Panthers rewarded Robby Anderson with a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension this offseason, they figured he would be an important and productive part of the offense this season. But Year 2 in Carolina has been a struggle for the 28-year-old wide receiver. Through six games, Anderson has been […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Rb Christian Mccaffrey#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Star Pass Rusher Von Miller

UPDATE: Miller has now been ruled out. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had a bold message. “I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy