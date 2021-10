Is it expected that the /var/db/vmware/vmnet-dhcpd-vmnet8.leases file be populated with guest os dhcp leases when the host is Big Sur macOS 11? The packer tool expects to parse this file to get the IP of created VMs before the OS responds in any way. What I'm seeing is that file is empty even if the guest VM is reachable with a dhcp provided IP. Depending on how it's supposed to work in the new hypervisor.framework style I'll open a bug with VMware Fusion or packer. Please Advise, Blake.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO