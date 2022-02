On Wednesday, Oregon Housing and Community Services again began accepting new applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. An OHCS release said this will be a limited reopening of at least three weeks, based on availability of funds. The agency estimates there are enough funds to support 6,700-9,300 additional renters, who will be prioritized based on those who have the most need, not on a first-come, first serviced basis. OHCS was forced to pause the intake of applications on December 1st because the agency did not have sufficient federal funds to serve additional renters.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO