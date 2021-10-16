CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Excellent in preseason finale

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Towns posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rajon Rondo gets courtside fan ejected in bizarre sequence

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a bizarre one, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo added to the bedlam. During a stoppage in play in the third quarter, Rondo went up to a fan sitting courtside and pointed his fingers right in the fan’s face, doing a mock gun-shooting motion. The fan responded by smacking Rondo’s hand away and was promptly ejected by security at Staples Center. Have a look.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Anthony
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley mocks Anthony Davis, Lakers

Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Timberwolves Trade Involves Ayton, Towns

Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals last season, the Phoenix Suns are definitely a team to look out for in the Western Conference heading into the 2021-22 season. Obviously, the Los Angeles Lakers will be classified as “the team to beat” in the Western Conference, but the Suns are the reigning Conference Champions and they improved their roster in the offseason.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy