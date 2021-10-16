Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Excellent in preseason finale

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a bizarre one, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo added to the bedlam. During a stoppage in play in the third quarter, Rondo went up to a fan sitting courtside and pointed his fingers right in the fan’s face, doing a mock gun-shooting motion. The fan responded by smacking Rondo’s hand away and was promptly ejected by security at Staples Center. Have a look.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season opened in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, as the team dropped a 121-114 decision to the Golden State Warriors. It was a rough debut for Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook. After the game, superstar Anthony Davis revealed his strong message to the former MVP. “We want...
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns knows the pain COVID-19 can inflict on a family. Towns, 25, lost his mother and other family members to COVID and even survived his own bout with the virus. He has since been a strong proponent of vaccination. When asked about his thoughts on Brooklyn...
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire was drafted to the NBA G League on Saturday. The elder Wade shared a video to Instagram that captured his family’s reaction when the news came in. Clearly, today is an awesome day for the entire Wade family. The reactions tell the whole...
Steph Curry put on a show in the Warriors' first home game of the season at the Chase Center. Curry scored an incredible 45 points, while also dishing out 10 assists as the Warriors defeated the LA Clippers in a narrow game. Curry made two clutch three-pointers and made his free throws to help the Warriors win 115-113.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
Anthony Davis is known as one of the most versatile big men in the game, being able to do a little bit of everything on the court. He is a two-way force, and there's no doubt that he's a top-tier player. When playing against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis had...
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
Amidst the COVID vaccination controversy surrounding athletes like Brooklyn Nets basketball player, Kyrie Irving, although 96% of the players are vaccinated, there are still some athletes who are holding out. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend and astute businessman, Magic Johnson recently commented on the controversy. The retired Hall of Famer...
Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals last season, the Phoenix Suns are definitely a team to look out for in the Western Conference heading into the 2021-22 season. Obviously, the Los Angeles Lakers will be classified as “the team to beat” in the Western Conference, but the Suns are the reigning Conference Champions and they improved their roster in the offseason.
For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
