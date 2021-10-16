CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pollack hates on Clemson, has 'seen enough'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack expected a better performance from Clemson, following its bye week, than what he saw Friday night in the Tigers’ 17-14 win over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

Now, after watching Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) continue to struggle offensively against the Orange, Pollack is convinced that the Tigers’ won’t extend their streak of six consecutive ACC championships dating back to 2015.

Pollack also believes Clemson won’t be able to keep pace with Pittsburgh’s offense in next Saturday’s game between the two teams at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers, who are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC entering their game game at Virginia Tech on Saturday, rank first in the FBS with 52.4 points per game going into Saturday’s action. Meanwhile, Clemson currently ranks 112th in the country, averaging 20.5 points per game.

“Here’s the thing,” Pollack said Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay show. “We keep saying, and I hear y’all keep saying, Clemson’s the most talented team, they’re going to win the ACC. They’re not going to win the ACC. They’re not good enough to win the ACC. They’re not. I’ve seen enough now.

“I said to myself, bye week, ‘everybody doubting me,’ they’re going to be pissed off, they’re going to come out, they’re going to play. They’re just not very good. They’re not offensively going to scare anybody. I don’t see them beating Pitt. I think Pitt can score. I know Pitt’s going to give up points, but I don’t think Clemson can score enough.”

