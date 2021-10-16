Marchers call for more sensible drug laws during Opioid Awareness Walk

Residents walked in Brooklyn to spread awareness and end the stigma of opioid addiction.

People of all ages marched from Bay Ridge to the Breonna Taylor memorial in Union Square for the Opioid Awareness Walk for Hope.

Many participants had loved ones who struggled with substance abuse.

Michael Balioni, a former NYPD officer, believes legalizing all substances would be a solution so people struggling with addiction can get treatment on a very basic level.

Balioni says the goal of the event is to destigmatize addiction and help people rather than incarcerate them.

Participants say they want to start a conversation about the way addicts are treated and advocate for what they feel would be more sensible drug laws and policy.