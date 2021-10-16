CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Marchers call for more sensible drug laws during Opioid Awareness Walk

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyWfs_0cTOeH8n00

Residents walked in Brooklyn to spread awareness and end the stigma of opioid addiction.

People of all ages marched from Bay Ridge to the Breonna Taylor memorial in Union Square for the Opioid Awareness Walk for Hope.

Many participants had loved ones who struggled with substance abuse.

Michael Balioni, a former NYPD officer, believes legalizing all substances would be a solution so people struggling with addiction can get treatment on a very basic level.

Balioni says the goal of the event is to destigmatize addiction and help people rather than incarcerate them.

Participants say they want to start a conversation about the way addicts are treated and advocate for what they feel would be more sensible drug laws and policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Drug Policy#Bay Ridge#For Hope#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy