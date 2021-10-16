CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIu7n_0cTOdtHG00

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule.

The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir.

The country is now ruled by a joint military-civilian transitional government but tensions between the civilians and the generals have increased following a recently foiled coup attempt. Activists insist the generals hand over power to civilians.

The state-run SUNA news agency said the demonstrators were bused in from the outskirts of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country to the gathering outside the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital.

The protesters’ demands echo those of Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, who said earlier this month that dissolving the government could resolve the ongoing political crisis.

Meanwhile, anti-government protesters in the country's east have blocked a main Red Sea port there for more than two weeks, as well as fuel pipelines and major roads. The protests in Port Sudan are led by a tribal body representing six tribes from northeastern Sudan.

Hamdok’s office warned earlier this month that Sudan has been running out of essential goods, including medicines, fuel and wheat, due the Port Sudan blockade. Shortages of imported goods have caused bread queues to reappear in Khartoum in recent days.

Hamdok on Friday described the ongoing political tensions as “the worst and most dangerous crisis” threatening Sudan's transition and called for negotiations to solve the disputes.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Thousands protest against Tunisia leader with government awaited

TUNIS (Reuters) – Thousands of Tunisians opposing President Kais Saied’s seizure of almost total power protested in the capital on Sunday as a very heavy police presence tried to stop them advancing along the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue. A week after thousands demonstrated in support of Saied, the growing number...
PROTESTS
AFP

Cuban government bans bid for new protests

Cuba's government on Tuesday rejected a request from the opposition to stage a protest on November 15, claiming the organizers are backed by the United States and want to overthrow the regime. Organizers wanted to stage protests in six of the island's 15 provinces in a call against violence and for change.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

US calls new Tunisia government 'welcome step'

The United States on Tuesday praised the appointment of a new Tunisian government as a positive step and encouraged further action three months after a presidential power grab. "The new government, which includes 10 female ministers, is a welcome step forwards towards addressing the significant economic, health and social challenges facing the country," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We look forward to further announcements to establish a broadly inclusive process for a rapid return to constitutional order," he said. Najla Bouden was named Monday as the North African country's first female prime minister and vowed that she would put a priority on fighting corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Pro-military protesters turn out for second day in Sudanese capital

Hundreds of pro-military Sudanese protesters have rallied for a second day in Khartoum, in an escalation of what the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, called the “worst and most dangerous crisis” of the country’s precarious transition. The protesters are demanding the dissolution of Sudan’s post-dictatorship interim government, saying it has failed...
PROTESTS
AFP

Somalia leaders agree to 'accelerate' election process

Somalia's president and prime minister say they have struck a deal to speed up the process for long-delayed elections, ending a simmering feud that threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into fresh crisis. "I thank both the president and the prime minister for their compromises and showing responsibility...
POLITICS
BBC

Sudan: Protesters take to streets and call for military coup

Opponents of Sudan's transition to democracy have been demonstrating in Khartoum, calling on the army to take control. Unlike previous demonstrations, protesters were allowed to reach the gates of the presidential palace and there was little police presence. : Sudan protesters demand military coup as crisis deepens.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Port Sudan#Pipelines#Khartoum#Protest Riot#Suna#Sovereign Council
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring nations, a round of diplomacy that underlined Moscow's clout in Central Asia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the talks and emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Evacuation flights for migrants start again in Libya

The United Nations said on Friday that it has resumed humanitarian evacuation flights for migrants stranded in Libya after authorities suspended them for several months. The announcement comes after a massive crackdown on migrants by Libyan security forces.The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement that it had evacuated 127 people to Gambia from the Libyan city of Misrata on Thursday. It said the Gambian migrants were among thousands more who are waiting to go home through the organization’s voluntary return program.Evacuation flights for migrants have operated sporadically amid Libya’s conflict, and been periodically suspended because...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country “will go in the direction of a failed state.”Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country.“The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” she said. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

Myanmar's military-aligned party urged Friday for the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil. The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed as the security forces crack down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. "We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party, told AFP. "Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
resourceworld.com

Orca Gold receives gold project approval of Sudanese government

Orca Gold Inc. [ORG-TSXV] and the Government of Sudan signed all the key development agreements to proceed with the formal construction of a large commercial gold operation at the Block 14 Gold Project in northern Sudan. The signing took place at an official ceremony held on October 20, 2021, at...
METAL MINING
The Independent

Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt

Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital of Tripoli She spoke a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections scheduled for late December.“To reach a peaceful transition, attention must be paid to the security and military affairs and to push the wheel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party's leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey a day earlier with the goal of reaching Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan: Protesters call for protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Following the series of incidents of communal violence against minorities in Bangladesh, a protest was held in Japan's capital Tokyo on Sunday, local media reported. People from India and Bangladesh staged a protest in Tokyo and called for the safety of the Hindu minority in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 2

Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two policemen and injuring several demonstrators, a police spokesman and witnesses said.The incident happened after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party. The rallygoers want to go to Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.Pakistan...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh India and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin s iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many carrying banners calling on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change.Three parties, including the environmentalist Greens, are negotiating to form a coalition government following the Sept. 26 election that saw outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc come second.The Union bloc is not part of those talks, though Merkel is expected to attend the U.N. climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.___Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.“I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said ‘You will...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

303K+
Followers
124K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy