CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Sounding off: Flying flag upside down is disrespectful

By Tribune-Review Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 1:31 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI noticed some local residents have been flying the U.S. flag outside their homes upside down. I believe some people feel this a way of protesting or expressing dissatisfaction with current U.S. officials and policies. While it is legal to express yourself in whatever way you so choose, it...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Black flags fly across America

I typically see any number of flags when driving around the Riverbend. The overwhelming majority, of course, are Old Glory. Others represent a particular branch of the armed forces, or merely proclaim one’s allegiance to a sports team. Confederate flags are few and far between, thank heavens. An occasional Gadsden flag, which was created during the American Revolution, but is now associated with the Tea party, hangs from a dwelling.
POLITICS
boothbayregister.com

When to fly the American flag at half-staff

Christopher Armstead, Americanism Officer at American Legion Post 36, has compiled this list of days of when American flags are required to be flown at half-staff during the year. He has included explanations on each day and some history behind the laws. Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15 (sunrise until...
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, battling police and forcing lawmakers into hiding, an insurrection of a different kind was taking place inside the world’s largest social media company. Thousands of miles away, in California, Facebook engineers were racing to tweak internal controls to slow […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Marine#Delmont Borough Council#Americans
blackchronicle.com

Confederate Flag History Explored In ‘Downing Of A Flag’ Documentary

Recently, Black high school students in Rome, Ga., protested displays of the Confederate flag at their school and were subsequently suspended. The flag remains a controversial symbol at times used to directly challenge and intimidate Black people demanding equality and justice. Over the summer, PBS released a documentary exploring the...
ROME, GA
ABC 4

How long to fly your flag at half-staff in honor of Colin Powell

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you have a United States flag flying outside your home or business, you should lower it immediately under a new order from President Joe Biden. Following the death of General Colin Powell, President Biden has ordered flags across the U.S. to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Upside-down priorities hurting middle class

Colorado is floundering under Democrat-led one-party control — as the nation now is, with Democrats currently controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress. Among the consequences of this are higher taxes (or fees) levied on the middle class, and profligate spending binges throwing your money at everything – except what government should be doing.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Asian American, Not Yellow’: GOP State Senator Under Fire for Racist Remarks

Oklahoma State Senator David Rader, a Republican, is under fire for referring to Asian American families as “yellow families” when speaking to a criminal justice policy analyst testifying before the legislature about the racial wealth gap, KFOR reported late Friday. In a presentation to the state senate, Damion Shade, who works as a policy analyst at the Oklahoma Policy Institute, shared information about the history of racism in America and how it has caused a widening gap between white families’ wealth and wealth accumulated by families of color. “I believe [the racial wealth gap is widening] largely because of the multiplying...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mercury

The Mercury’s Sound Off for Monday, October 11

A new poll shows that 64% of Americans believe the country is more divided since Joe Biden became president. Even a plurality of Democrats, 48%, believe the USA is more divided. Unfortunately, we have more than 3 years left of the divider-in-chief. Richard Paladino. I just got fuel oil delivered...
POTTSTOWN, PA
93.1 WZAK

MAGA Minion Vernon Jones Walks Off Set When Host Grills Him About Losing Reverse Racism Lawsuit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Vernon Jones, the former Democratic Georgia state Rep. and current MAGA-fied negro Trump stump, would be the perfect case study on Black conservatives who will never understand that their seat at the white nationalist table is largely dependant on them being a good little Toby and never ruffling the feathers of their conservative white overseers.
POLITICS
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy