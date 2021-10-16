COVID-19 numbers falling in county, area

The number of individuals with the COVID-19 virus both in Rockwall County and across North Texas continues to rapidly decrease, while the total of those who have recovered rises.

• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Tuesday morning Rockwall County had 13,303 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 97 cases when compared to one week earlier, with 3,774 probable cases, 78 more in one week.

There were 210 active cases of the virus reported in Rockwall County Tuesday morning, 103 fewer than on Oct. 5.

The county had 207 reported deaths attributed to COVID-19, three more than one week earlier.

The statistics were reported on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 11.

The county had 16,819 estimated recoveries of the virus, 348 more than a week earlier.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 1,856 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Monday, a reduction of 456 cases in one week, which accounted for 29.88% of the 6.211 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 12% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.

• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions.

As of Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 61.23% of Rockwall County residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes those individuals who had received additional doses as recommended on or after Aug. 13.

* The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with Royse City ISD and My Labs Direct to provide free COVID-19 testing for residents, although there are no residency requirements. My Labs Direct files administration fees to the insurance company but there is no cost to the patient and no one will be denied testing due to insurance coverage. Results are guaranteed within 24 hours but often come back the same day. Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/5d4f9keh

• Rockwall County has opened a monoclonal antibody infusion center to treat patients who have received a positive test for COVID-19. Additional information is available at https://tinyurl.com/mz8amkph