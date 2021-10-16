First Look at Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

As part of the 2021 DC FanDome virtual celebration on Saturday, Jason Momoa led fans behind the scenes of production on the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As per Variety, the sneak peek footage begins with Momoa driving onto the set for his first day of production on July 17. “Aloha DC Fandome I apologize for the four-year wait,” the star began. “But I’m very proud of the sequel because it’s tackling a lot of issues environmentally, stakes are higher and I’m just excited because I had a big part of it with my boy James,” he continued. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: BTS Footage Revealed at DC Fandome 2021 Unveils Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu’s Villains, Teen Romance and Some Scary Monsters (Watch Video).
