First Look at Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

For the second year in a row, The Batman was the centerpiece of DC FanDome, the online convention celebrating all things DC. The new The Batman trailer closed things out Saturday, with filmmaker Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz introducing the new footage. “We’d seen lots of origin stories,” said Reeves, who is in post-production on the film. “One place we hadn’t been was grounding it the way [the Frank Miller comic] Year One does.” Pattinson noted that his character is working out his rage: “All the fights seem very personal.” Reeves called the chemistry between Pattinson and Kravitz special and key to...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO