First Look at Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

By Sean Stillman
cinelinx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new look at some behind the scenes footage for the upcoming...

www.cinelinx.com

GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Batman’ Trailer Closes Out DC FanDome Following Looks at ‘The Flash,’ ‘Aquaman’ 2′

For the second year in a row, The Batman was the centerpiece of DC FanDome, the online convention celebrating all things DC. The new The Batman trailer closed things out Saturday, with filmmaker Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz introducing the new footage. “We’d seen lots of origin stories,” said Reeves, who is in post-production on the film. “One place we hadn’t been was grounding it the way [the Frank Miller comic] Year One does.” Pattinson noted that his character is working out his rage: “All the fights seem very personal.” Reeves called the chemistry between Pattinson and Kravitz special and key to...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Shares First Look at ‘More Mature, Yet Still Fun’ Sequel

Jason Momoa and Co. offered a first look at the upcoming sequel “Aquaman 2” during the virtual fan event DC FanDome. Momoa and director James Wan shared some eye-popping concept art tied to the sequel from the set of the DC film, which is currently in production in London. In the video (which is not yet online), Momoa described the follow-up as “more mature, yet still fun,” while Wan added that the sequel — titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” — will be a globe-trotting adventure that’s “unafraid to embrace fantasy.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Actor Dolph Lundgren Confirms Sequel Return in New Photo

King Nereus is officially returning to the big screen, and his perfect hair is coming back with him. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to DC's smash hit Aquaman, is currently in production with director James Wan back at the helm. The core cast of Aquaman is returning for the second movie, including Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, and a few others. We now know that group also includes the one and only Dolph Lundgren.
MOVIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Lost lovers looking for a 'Needle in a Timestack'

It’s probably best for audiences to leave the expectation of hard science out of the sci-fi in adapter-director John Ridley’s “Needle in a Timestack.” The futuristic romance is likely best viewed as a metaphorical meditation on the inevitability of love, rather than a time-travel adventure with a semi-logical foundation. Based...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Photos: Black Manta’s New “Aquaman 2” Look

Filmmaker James Wan is currently well into production on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” a follow-up to the 2018 DC Comics adaptation. Even so, he took some time out today to post a collection of photos to Instagram showcasing the new Silver Age-inspired look of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s villain Black Manta in the new film.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Disney Delays Indiana Jones 5, Doctor Strange 2, Thor, and More

Disney has announced a wave of release date changes, primarily affecting upcoming Marvel films, so it’s time to adjust your calendars. Just as it looked like release dates were getting a little more firm Disney has announced a change to several films on their upcoming slate. Some shifts are relatively small, while others make for a much longer wait. All in all, it appears as though this current wave of changes is due to easing up some production schedules and giving things the time they need.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Kingdom of the Dead Gets a Stylish Announcement Trailer

This morning brings the first trailer for Kingdom of the Dead, promising a stylish looking old-school first-person shooter adventure. Here’s something to put on your spooky gaming list (even though it won’t arrive until early next year). Kingdom of the Dead brings some classic FPS action to the table with an older setting and creepy vibes:
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ 4K UHD Review

THE SET-UP A drifter (Henry Golding) joins a secretive Japanese clan and becomes a ninja warrior, but he is hiding a dark ulterior motive. Also stars Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais. Directed by Robert Schwentke. THE DELIVERY. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is an entertaining but...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Animated Oscar Contender ‘Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess’ Spins a VR ‘Beauty and the Beast’

One of this year’s animated Oscar contenders could be veteran Mamoru Hosoda’s dazzling Cannes debut “Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess” (Studio Chizu, GKids), inspired by the French “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale, about rural school kids who take on alter egos in a digital universe, based on their strengths and weaknesses. “Belle” could mark the filmmaker’s second animated feature Oscar nomination after “Mirai.” The movie screens October 23 at Hollywood’s Animation Is Film festival before its later Oscar-qualifying GKids release. Hosoda updates the 18th-century fairy tale that has spawned countless movie adaptations, from Jean Cocteau’s 1946 black-and-white French...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Aquaman 2’: See New BTS Look At Jason Momoa In Stealth Suit

Jason Momoa sported his new stealth suit in the behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shared at DC FanDome. DC FanDome is underway and during the event, we got a glimpse into the production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In the new behind-the-scenes reel for the upcoming sequel, we notably got the reveal of Black Manta’s new suit.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Delivers $5.1M in Thursday Evening Previews

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated sci-fi epic Dune delivered $5.1 million in Thursday evening previews from thousands of theaters across North America. Of that total, Imax theaters amounted to 30 percent of the movie’s early business. The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole is launching simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. Dune was a high-profile player on the fall film festival circuit and has been warmly embraced by critics (it sits at 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya. Dune will easily...
MOVIES
The Independent

Despite hybrid release, 'Dune' draws well on the big screen

Denis Villeneuve s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. When the studio first charted that course for all its 2021 releases due to the pandemic, how the strategy would affect “Dune” — one of the year's most anticipated spectacles — was always one of the biggest question marks. Villeneuve vehemently...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
Winter is Coming

Is Eternals on Disney+? Where to watch the Marvel movie

Marvels Studios has released several major movies this year. Up next is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which is set to be a game-changer. Never before have we seen so many new heroes on screen in the MCU. The film boasts an absolutely star-studded cast. There’s Angelina Jolie as Thena, Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjani as Kingo, and many more.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa Filming Action Sequences in This BTS Video is a Treat For DC Fans – WATCH

As part of the 2021 DC FanDome virtual celebration on Saturday, Jason Momoa led fans behind the scenes of production on the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As per Variety, the sneak peek footage begins with Momoa driving onto the set for his first day of production on July 17. “Aloha DC Fandome I apologize for the four-year wait,” the star began. “But I’m very proud of the sequel because it’s tackling a lot of issues environmentally, stakes are higher and I’m just excited because I had a big part of it with my boy James,” he continued. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: BTS Footage Revealed at DC Fandome 2021 Unveils Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu’s Villains, Teen Romance and Some Scary Monsters (Watch Video).
MOVIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

‘Lost In Space’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date, Reveals First Look Images & Trailer (VIDEO)

Lost in Space returns to Netflix for its third and final season on December 1, and, in anticipation, the streamer has released some first-look images and a teaser trailer. “This is Will Robinson of the 24th colonist group; if you’re watching this recording, there’s a chance things didn’t work out the way I hoped they would,” says Maxwell Jenkins‘ Will at the start of the trailer (watch below). This ominous narration gives way to images of abandoned spacecraft, epic battles, and planetary explosions.
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

Head to Middle School in First Trailer for the Animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid

This morning brings our first look at the new Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, this time taking an animated approach to the beloved books. While Diary of a Wimpy Kid has had a number of films already, the first animated film (which fully captures the style of the original books) comes to Disney Plus in just a couple months. Today gives us our first look at it in action:
MOVIES

