CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

DCFanDome Shows Off New Gold Boots For The Flash

By Emily Hughes
cinelinx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC FanDome has kicked off with an exciting start, and fans of The Flash TV...

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 spoilers: New costume finally offers up gold boots!

Today at DC FanDome a few new details about The Flash season 8 were revealed, including a very awesome costume tweak for comic-book fans. If you look below, you can see exact what we’re talking about as Barry Allen’s new outfit includes the gold boots that have existed within the source material for years. Honestly, it’s weird that they weren’t included before now, as the boots give the costume a little bit of much-needed contrast as opposed to it being red on top of red.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Barry Allen Gets Fresh Look Ahead Of ‘The Flash’ Season 8 Debut With Gold Boots Addition – DC FanDome

Gold boots are made for running and that’s just what they’ll do in the latest look at Barry Allen’s fresh getup ahead of The Flash‘s Season 8 premiere. On Saturday during DC’s virtual Fandome event, star Grant Gustin gave fans of the long-running CW superhero drama a glimpse at the hero’s newest accessory – the gold boots from the original DC comic books. “[The boots are] the final element that’s been missing,” Gustin said during the fan event. “I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to...
CELEBRITIES
tvweb.com

The Flash Gets His Gold Boots in First Look at Season 8 Costume

For its second year in a row, DC FanDome took place this weekend with the event showcasing the latest in what's to come to the DC universe pertaining to its films, television series, comics, video games, and more. During this year's DC FanDome, fans were able to get a very first look at the newest costume for The CW's The Flash. In the upcoming eighth season, Barry Allen aka The Flash will finally be donning his iconic and long-awaited golden boots! The Arrowverse television series is set to debut its eighth season next month. You can check out the recently revealed photos of The Flash's newest costume from DC FanDome 2021 below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
ewrestlingnews.com

Renee Paquette Shows Off Her New Look

Renee Paquette has changed up her hair color. The former WWE announcer took to Instagram earlier this week to show a few pictures of her new look. She wrote in the caption, “Mama wanted new hair. @ramieliyaho gave her new hair. Change feels good!”. After leaving WWE last year, she...
WWE
cosmicbook.news

'Aquaman: King of Atlantis' Shows Off New Clip

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has released a new clip for the Aquaman: King of Atlantis animated series on HBO Max featuring the King of the Seven Seas versus the Ocean Master. In “Chapter Two: Primordeus,” Aquaman just can’t seem to shake his brother’s endless attempts to overthrow him. Once again, he must prove why he’s the right man for the throne, even if means heading to the far side of the earth to uncover a horror-tinged mystery. This hilarious next chapter follows events of the first episode and will dive onto HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 21.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Shows Off New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has revealed two new Pokemon forms that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company released a "found footage" teaser that showed a researcher describing a new kind of Pokemon. Today, the Pokemon Company revealed a cleaned up version of the footage, which showed clear views of the Hisuan versions of Zorua and Zoroark. While not named in the video itself, a description of the video confirmed the identity of both Pokemon. You can check out the full trailer below:
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Boots#The Flash Tv#Cw
ComicBook

Apex Legends Season 11 Launch Trailer Shows Off New Legend

The launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 11 has arrived, and with it comes a better look at the newest Legend, Ash, as well as the same tropical environment that Respawn Entertainment seems to have been teasing over the past couple of days. The trailer features a number of Legends fighting on an island during what was supposed to be a beach day, according to Mirage, and it also appears to show us our first real look at what Ash may be capable of in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Serena Williams Rocks Gold Boots in Stunning New Shot on Instagram

While the majority of us look at Mondays as gloomy, stressful and exhausting, Serena Williams is bringing a new kind of “energy” into each week. On Monday, the 40-year-old tennis star shared a snap of herself looking regal in a white and gold ensemble. In the pic, Williams is sitting on a staircase and sporting a white blazer (or perhaps a blazer dress?) with gold buttons. She accessorized the look with a gold watch from Audemars Piguet and a long lob that perfectly framed her face. “New week energy,” she captioned the image.
TENNIS
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Deals with the Eternal Parent Problem in New Photo

When she’s not keeping Frank Reagan in line on Blue Bloods, Abigail Hawk is fielding questions that every parent of school-aged kids hears. While on a video call with one of her kids, Hawk took a screenshot of the classic parenting moment when her child didn’t want to do his homework. Her face in the corner of the screen captured just about every mother’s reaction to the moment. The conversation went something like this:
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Amara La Negra is Put on Blast by Shay Johnson & Her Brother Emjay Johnson

Amara La Negra’s romance with Emjay Johnson was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra is having an eventful current season. She has a new man in her life, Allan Mueses, and she recently revealed that she had a miscarriage. Amara was devastated and opened up about the situation on social media. Unfortunately, some fans of the show accused her of lying for a storyline. And she then came with the receipts. However, this isn’t the only source of criticism Amara is currently dealing with. Apparently, her past romance with Emjay Johnson didn’t end on the best of terms. And he had some things to say about it in a recent interview.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: The Character You Forgot Melissa Benoist Played on the Show

Actress Melissa Benoist has made a successful career for herself within the DC Comics universe in her own show, “Supergirl.” And while she’s also made highlight appearances in other DC shows and films such as “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” she actually got her start in a starkly different universe: “Blue Bloods.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy