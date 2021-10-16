DCFanDome Shows Off New Gold Boots For The Flash

For its second year in a row, DC FanDome took place this weekend with the event showcasing the latest in what's to come to the DC universe pertaining to its films, television series, comics, video games, and more. During this year's DC FanDome, fans were able to get a very first look at the newest costume for The CW's The Flash. In the upcoming eighth season, Barry Allen aka The Flash will finally be donning his iconic and long-awaited golden boots! The Arrowverse television series is set to debut its eighth season next month. You can check out the recently revealed photos of The Flash's newest costume from DC FanDome 2021 below.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO