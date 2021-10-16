CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts activate WR T.Y. Hilton, place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on IR

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukR5B_0cTOd6YG00
T.Y. Hilton is set to make his 2021 debut. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is set to make his 2021 debut Sunday against the Texans. The veteran wideout has officially been activated from injured reserve, per veteran reporter Aaron Wilson. The Colts also placed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on IR and promoted kicker Michael Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas from the practice squad.

The Colts placed Hilton on IR before Week 1, and he underwent surgery after suffering a neck injury in practice. The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this week, an indication that he was close to hitting the field. The veteran hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2018, but he’ll still provide Carson Wentz with a reliable target. Hilton finished the 2020 campaign with 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Blankenship’s hip pain played a major factor in the Colts blowing a 19-point lead Monday night, as the second-year kicker missed an extra point and two field goals in an Indianapolis overtime loss. Ultimately, that injury will land Blankenship on IR, and the Colts will turn to their recent practice-squad acquisition. Badgley is best known for his three-year Chargers stint, as the Money Badger kicked in 34 games for the Bolts from 2018-20. He made 94% of his field-goal attempts as a rookie but connected on less than 73% of his tries in 16 games last season. The Titans cut Badgley after he missed a field goal and an extra point in Week 1.

Lucas joined the Colts practice squad in late September. The defensive back opted out of the 2020 campaign, but he previously appeared in 30 games for the Chiefs between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton returning to practice

T.Y. Hilton’s season debut appears near. The longtime Colts wide receiver is set to return to practice Wednesday. This will start his 21-day IR-return clock. The Colts placed Hilton on IR before Week 1, and he underwent surgery after suffering a neck injury in practice. Hilton will be eligible to play Sunday against the Texans. While the Colts could slow-play his return, they are 1-4 and need as many weapons as possible in the near future.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins, Texans reportedly talking Deshaun Watson trade

The Dolphins could complete a trade for Deshaun Watson as soon as this week, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, but the Dolphins are aiming to land the quarterback even sooner. There’s been conflicting word on the Dolphins’ level of interest in...
NFL
WANE-TV

Colts’ T.Y. Hilton: ‘I didn’t think I would be back’

INDIANAPOLIS – Before there was a question whether T.Y. Hilton would play against the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, there was a question whether he would ever play again. And there were conversations with Andrew Luck, his former teammate and long-time friend. For perhaps the first time in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Colts Announce Decision On WR T.Y. Hilton

It’s been a frustrating start to the 2021 season for Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton missed the first five weeks of the season because of an injury. He finally returned to the gridiron in Week 6 and made an immediate impact by catching four passes for 80 yards in Indianapolis’ 31-3 win against the Houston Texans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts restructure T.Y. Hilton's contract, free up $2.3 million

The Indianapolis Colts restructured the one-year contract for wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, freeing up roughly $2.3 million in salary-cap space, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With the trade deadline coming up, it makes sense that the Colts would want to free up some space just in case they need to make a move. How they restructured the one-year deal isn’t yet clear.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Breaking News: Colts Activate WR T.Y. Hilton for Sunday’s Game Against the Houston Texans

Indianapolis has made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans, according to the team. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who’s missed the first five games of the season, has been activated and is expected to make his season debut against the Texans on Sunday, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton takes big step toward return with crucial move

Good news for the Indianapolis Colts: wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (neck) will be activated to return to practice on Wednesday, coach Frank Reich announced. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hilton remains on injured reserve, but the activation is an encouraging sign. The veteran wideout was placed on IR on Sept. 2 after undergoing neck surgery for an injury he suffered in August.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#American Football#Wr#Texans#Ir#Badgley#Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton Gives Colts A 'Spark' In 2021 Debut

Carson Wentz knew exactly where the ball was going. Heck, the entire Houston Texans' defense probably knew where it was going, too. But from the Indianapolis Colts' opening snap of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, nobody was stopping T.Y. Hilton. Just a little less than seven weeks...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: T.Y. Hilton, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship will likely miss Week 6 and is also in jeopardy of Week 7 due to inflammation in his right hip. Regarding his upper back injury, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton described that his C6 disc was blocking a nerve and prevented feeling on the left side of his body. (Joel A. Erickson)
NFL
chatsports.com

The Colts have activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve

The Colts have activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve, the Colts official website reports. Hilton had been on the IR due to a neck injury. Hilton is expected to play Sunday versus the Texans. The Colts are coming off a devastating loss to the Ravens, where they blew a 16 point lead with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. This was the definition of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Texans Troublemaker T.Y. Hilton Set To Return For Colts

Fresh off of his best game of the season so far, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz heads into their home matchup today with the Houston Texans not only with momentum on his side but an extra weapon to work with. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been a thorn in Houston's...
NFL
ESPN

Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton activated from IR, to make season debut Sunday vs. Houston Texans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his season debut Sunday against the Texans after the team activated him from the injured reserve list Saturday. Hilton had been out since suffering a disk injury during practice late in training camp. The injury was severe enough that Hilton contemplated retirement, including having a conversation with former teammate Andrew Luck, who retired in 2019.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton questionable to play vs. 49ers

Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has run into some brutal misfortune since the closing weeks of summer. The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed the start of the season because he required a surgical procedure on his neck, and Hilton admitted last week that he strongly considered retiring but ultimately returned from injured reserve for this past Sunday's 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. Hilton caught four passes for 80 yards but hurt his quad in that victory, and Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk notes Hilton didn't practice Wednesday ahead of this Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts uncertain if T.Y. Hilton, Quenton Nelson will play against 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are going to have to monitor the health of two key pieces on offense this week. Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton provided a spark on Sunday but suffered a quadriceps injury on his final catch of the game, and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson will be eligible to come off injured reserve this week as Indianapolis gets ready to take on San Francisco on “Sunday Night Football.”
NFL
1075thefan.com

When The Colts Needed Him, T.Y. Hilton Delivered On And Off The Field

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a reason T.Y. Hilton’s picture is on the side of Lucas Oil Stadium. In case anyone forgot why, we learned again this weekend. The first image was behind the scenes at the Colts team complex on Saturday morning. With the Colts at 1-4, and potentially reeling from...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton Reportedly Restructures Contract to Create Extra Salary Cap Space

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts reportedly restructured veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton’s 1-year, $8M deal to create a little bit of additional team salary cap space:. Currently, OverTheCap lists the Colts as having $1.8M of current cap room, so that figure should slightly increase with Hilton’s latest...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton’s status for Week 6 vs. Texans, revealed

The Indianapolis Colts are set to receive a major boost to their offense in Week 6. Star wideout T.Y. Hilton, who just returned to practice this week after recovering from neck surgery, has officially been activated off the IR and will be available on Sunday:. The Colts desperately need him...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy