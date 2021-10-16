CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liveblog: Ducks lose in heartbreaker against Wild

By Anaheim Calling
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anaheim Ducks came into this game hoping to claim a winning streak of two, but to do that, they needed to...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

OCRegister

Ducks play it close, but lose to Wild on Marcus Foligno’s late goal

ANAHEIM — As time ticked past, more and more it seemed like a game that could be the Ducks’ for the taking. There was a late power play, a small but boisterous crowd urging them on and one remarkable point-blank tiebreaking scoring chance and then another one Friday night at Honda Center.
FOX Sports

Minnesota Wild hit the road against Anaheim Ducks

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Minnesota Wild. Anaheim went 17-30-9 overall and 6-18-4 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Ducks scored 2.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.2 last season. Minnesota went 35-16-5 overall with a 14-11-3 record on the road in the 2020-21...
chatsports.com

Liveblog: Ducks take down Jets in season opener

The Anaheim Ducks played a Canadian team for the first time since early 2020, as the Winnipeg Jets visited Orange County last night. Mason McTavish was a surprise lineup plug-in, as it looked like he was set to be a healthy scratch, however, Max Jones came down with a non-COVID-related illness, which allowed the young winger to slot into the line up.
sacramentosun.com

Wild clip Ducks in final seconds to win season opener

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night. Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not...
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Anthony Stolarz
kfgo.com

NHL roundup: Wild nip Ducks in final seconds

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the host Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not while recording...
Foligno scores with eight seconds left, Wild top Ducks in season opener

ANAHEIM -- Marcus Foligno scored off a rebound with eight seconds left in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 season-opening win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Foligno spun and scored on a backhand after Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz made a save...
chatsports.com

Wild at Ducks Preview: Anaheim hopes to stay undefeated at home

Coming off of a surprising season-opening win over the Winnipeg Jets, the Anaheim Ducks are hoping that they can extend this to a winning streak, but in order to do that they will need to take down the Minnesota Wild. Anaheim Ducks. In terms of lineup deployment, I wouldn’t expect...
chatsports.com

Preview: Wild welcome a familiar foe in Ducks

The Minnesota Wild had to wait 655 days for the chance to beat the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, and did so in exciting, nail-biting fashion. The Wild’s opponent on Saturday, the Anaheim Ducks, are a bit more familiar. Only six days has elapsed since Minnesota’s 2-1 victory at the Honda Center in the Wild’s season opener back on Oct. 15.
#Heartbreaker#The Anaheim Ducks
hockeywilderness.com

Gamethread: Wild vs. Ducks (5:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks are facing each other for the second time this season and it just feels too soon. Last time out, during the season opener, the Wild walked away with the two points after a dramatic Marcus Foligno game-winning goal with just eight seconds left in regulation. Maybe it won’t be as hectic as that.
OCRegister

Ducks work overtime but lose to Wild again in closing seconds

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Ducks’ emotions ran the gamut from anger to frustration to disappointment and back again Saturday. They had played well enough against the sizzling Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center to be locked in another close game, another one that could have gone their way or escaped their grasp.
Pioneer Press

Wild complete another comeback in 4-3 win over Ducks

There’s a fine line between being confident and being cocky, according to Wild coach Dean Evason, and he swears his team knows the difference. A confident team never feels like it’s out of a game no matter the score. A cocky team relies on coming back time and time again.
