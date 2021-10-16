Rams at Giants Week 6: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams are taking a calm, easy trip across the country to face the injured New York Giants. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay will be looking at a veteran but underachieving defense. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will see a depleted Giants offense. Without Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the Rams will be dealt the likes of Daniel Jones and standout rookie pass-catcher Kadarius Toney. With a clear advantage on paper, let’s look at three bold predictions for tomorrow’s game.

Prediction No. 1: Matthew Stafford goes 4x4x4

Stafford will throw for 400 yards, four touchdowns and rush for four yards. The Giants defense has not been allowed 27.8 points per game this season, so Stafford will have plenty of room to work on Sunday. While the Rams offense is based on establishing the run, meaning Darrell Henderson will get his touches, New York does not have a corner that can defend Kupp, Robert Woods or Van Jefferson. A big passing day is incoming for the veteran quarterback.

Prediction No. 2: Cooper Kupp makes his presence felt at MetLife Stadium

If Stafford throws for 400-plus yards, that means Kupp will likely be destined for a big day. Kupp is averaging over 100 yards receiving and one touchdown per game this season. Against a Giants defense that allows 418 total yards per game, a huge game for the Rams' best receiver is in the cards. At least 100 yards and one touchdown is what I would put Kupp down for on Sunday.

Also, cornerback Rodarius Williams is out for New York, which means the Giants now lack depth to cover the Rams' group of receivers when they go four wide. With a lack of depth at their most important position, Kupp won’t have as many double coverages as usual, which will presumably lead to his big day.

Prediction No. 3: Rams defense does their thing

Jones has been cleared of concussion protocol and while he's going to be a full go on Sunday, there's no disputing he may be a bit more reserved to tuck the ball and run. There's no reason the defense shouldn't thrive in this game with the personnel the Rams present. I foresee defensive tackle Aaron Donald recording two sacks and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will have at least one interception in a notable game for the defense. Limiting Giants pass-catcher Kadarius Toney, and the rest will take care of itself.

This is the perfect game for the Rams defense to return to their top five ranked form. Injuries across the board for New York will limit their game plan and allow for L.A. to dominate.