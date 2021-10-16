CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Instacart shoppers plan Saturday strike over pay and work conditions

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Instacart shoppers are striking on Saturday, to protest the company’s pay structure and failure to communicate directly with workers. The Gig Workers Collective (GWC), which represent some of the company’s shoppers, want the Instacart to address five of its policies. The group is calling for Instacart to pay shoppers by...

