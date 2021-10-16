Viva the Matadors Pick ‘Em: Can anyone pull away?

Storylines are piling up heading into this Saturday’s rivalry matchup. The midseason injury lists are starting to lengthen as Ole Miss quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Matt Corral is questionable to play after getting banged up in last week’s win at Tennessee. Should Corral not play, the Rebels would likely go with a dual-QB game plan featuring freshman Luke Altmyer, and swiss army knife John Rhys Plumlee. On the Tigers sideline, Eli Ricks and Kayshon Boutte are out for the season while superstar cornerback Derek Stingley’s status is unknown while he nurses a mystery foot injury.

