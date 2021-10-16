CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Viva the Matadors Pick ‘Em: Can anyone pull away?

By mikemacon23
vivathematadors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief hiatus where we picked but didn’t get the...

www.vivathematadors.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 7

If you’re keeping your head above water making picks this year, congrats. This season is verging on 2007 levels of insanity. Michigan’s scare vs Nebraska was our Bad Bet of the week, narrowly edging A&M’s big upset of Bama. Congrats to lunchboxthegoat on winning the week with a 9-3 record...
LIFESTYLE
vanalstyneleader.com

Panthers pull away to capture district opener

VAN ALSTYNE — The Panthers continued their strong start to the season as they pulled away from the Krum Bobcats for a 43-14 victory in the District 4-4A (II) opener. A year ago this match-up decided the final playoff berth but Van Alstyne (6-1, 1-0) has already doubled its win total and looking to finish higher in the district standings than the fourth-place spot from last season.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viva
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Sulphur pulls away for win over PV

Pauls Valley had their chances Friday night in Sulphur. A turnover on downs and a field goal on two possessions inside the 10-yard-line cost them in a 28-9 Bulldog win. On their first possession of the game, Sulphur marched 55 yards down the field to pay dirt. After converting on a fourth down play to keep the drive alive, Bulldog tailback Coy Myers pounded his way in from 9-yards out for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
SULPHUR, OK
The Lebanon Reporter

Tigers pull away in second half

LEBANON — A perfectly executed end of half drive was exactly what the Lebanon Tigers needed Friday night. Leading Beech Grove 7-6 with less than a minute to play in the opening half, the Tigers found themselves on their own 25 and were fairly content to go into the half like that.
LEBANON, IN
Elkhart Truth

Moore pulls away for regional title

GOSHEN — This time, Jack Moore crossed the finish line alone. After a photo finish gave Moore the sectional cross country title last week, Moore's blistering pace allowed him to pull away from his closest competitors to win the Elkhart Regional crown on Saturday at Ox Bow Park.
GOSHEN, IN
footballscoop.com

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

Last weekend was chaotic on the field, and chaotic in our standings. Scott and Doug won the week... at 8-7. That put them two games ahead of myself and John, who high fived with matching 6-9 marks. Yikes. Y-i-k-e-s. Head to #Nuggets for our full weekend preview. Scroll down for...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
vivathematadors.com

Hub City Homers #15: Bowling for Wildcats

Matt Wells managed to secure his first convincing wins over the D3 Jayhawks. The bright side, the team got some momentum heading into a very difficult stretch. The downside si we did not learn anything new about this squad. This episode the guys took a different track, talking only briefly...
SPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

NET roundup: Cyclones pull away to beat Falcons

CHURCH HILL — Bryson Rollins accounted for five touchdowns to lead two-time defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Elizabethton to a 49-12 win over Volunteer in a game for second place in Region 1-4A on Friday night. The senior quarterback completed 8 of 13 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns....
CHURCH HILL, TN
vivathematadors.com

Viva Pick ‘Em: A three man race at the top

With Jimi and Jack lagging behind while Chris sets the middle, the top is slowing pulling away. Zach and Kendall battle it out at the very top with Macon just behind. Writer K-State @ TTU No. 8 OK ST @ Iowa State Clemson @ No. 23 Pitt USC @ No. 13 Notre Dame West Virginia @ TCU Boston College @ Louisville.
SPORTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Pope pulls away from Sprayberry

MARIETTA — With less than 2 minutes to play in Thursday’s game, Pope had a decision to make. On fourth-and-5 at the Sprayberry 15-yard line, holding a 12-point lead, the Greyhounds had the option of going for the field goal or attempting to get a first down and extend the drive.
MARIETTA, GA
chatsports.com

Pick ‘em: Week 8

Storylines are piling up heading into this Saturday’s rivalry matchup. The midseason injury lists are starting to lengthen as Ole Miss quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Matt Corral is questionable to play after getting banged up in last week’s win at Tennessee. Should Corral not play, the Rebels would likely go with a dual-QB game plan featuring freshman Luke Altmyer, and swiss army knife John Rhys Plumlee. On the Tigers sideline, Eli Ricks and Kayshon Boutte are out for the season while superstar cornerback Derek Stingley’s status is unknown while he nurses a mystery foot injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sea Coast Echo

Hawks let Red Rebels pull away

The Hancock Hawks kept the Harrison Central Red Rebels within reach, holding the Red Rebels scoreless on four second-quarter possessions. But the Red Rebels scored on an 89-yard run on the very first snap of the second half to pull away from the Hawks on their way to a 34-22 homecoming win in Lyman on Friday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
vivathematadors.com

Texas Tech football gives fans hope then takes it all away

There is no sugar coating this. This loss hurts. Bad. I’m not even sure which loss is worse: Texas, TCU, or today’s loss against Kansas State. The pain of each is the same for different reasons. Therein lies the problem with a fan base that is massively growing frustrated. Positive spin: pain is a feeling so the fanbase is still not on the brink if apathy.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy