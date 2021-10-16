Texans OT Geron Christian has built 'pretty good relationship' with Laremy Tunsil

When Geron Christian became a part of the Houston Texans, he knew what he had to do in order to have staying power at NRG Stadium.

The former Washington 2018 third-round pick from Louisville developed a connection with starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Christian has worked to be an effective understudy of the two-time Pro Bowler.

““Since being here, me and L.T. have built a pretty good relationship,” said Christian. “At meetings and stuff, we sit together and just talk since we play the same position. We talk about whatever, regardless if it’s me or him. Just whatever it can be, the plays, asking what he will do, how he will approach, if he’s doing this or if he’s doing that, whatever it is. We’ve got a good relationship, so we pretty much have had a wide conversation about everything since I got here.”

Christian will take more than a few pointers from Tunsil as he fills in for the starting left tackle. Tunsil is expected to miss the next four weeks as he recovers from surgery on his thumb.

As Christian took the first-team reps at left tackle, the 6-6, 315-pounder says he felt prepared to take over for rookie quarterback Davis Mills’ blindside.

“I felt good,” said Christian. “Just taking the reps and stuff throughout the week. I still get some reps, and then just focusing on what I need to improve on personally. What I do during the scout reps, I felt pretty prepared going into the game.”

The Texans face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Lucas Oil Stadium in a battle of two 1-4 clubs.